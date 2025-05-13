Famous Nigerian artist Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, has continually enjoyed mainstream success.

The re-emergence of his hit single, ‘Shake Body,’ released 10 years ago, has yet again put him in a big foot win.

The Afrobeats record is upbeat and has remained Skales’ dominant style. In February, the record went viral on TikTok, primarily because of a new DJ remix, mainly by Dutch DJ Onderkoffer, and has helped Skales achieve new career milestones on Spotify’s streaming platform.

The music star reached 1 million listeners on Spotify for the first time in April 2025. And now, in May 2025, he has reached 2 million.

‘Shake Body,’ which debuted at #98 on the Global Spotify Viral Songs chart, is Skales’ most recent victory, and an laudable one at that.

The hit single currently has a viral chart on Spotify in over 30 countries, including Spain, Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France.

The 34-year-old AfroBeats artist shared on his X page, excited about this unsolicited, undoctored win, “Wow!!! This is mind-blowing for an independent artiste with full ownership… thank you, Jesus.”

How football boosted Skales’ career

In March 2025, Spain defeated the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League. To celebrate this on a personal premise, Barcelona’s teen football star Lamine Yamal posted a video of himself on TikTok and his colleagues – Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion – dancing to Skales’ hit song “Shake Body”

Amassing over 180 million views and 16 million likes, the video went viral.

Yamal didn’t stop here. In yet another video, days later, he, Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué and popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos were captured dancing to the same song.

The football star is a fan of the record. In terms of success for Skales, he has, since that time, met Yamal and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde. He has also performed the hit song at their celebration party.

To honour the Spanish football superstar for his support, he has also teased a new song, ‘Dance Like Lamine Yamal’.

Yamal’s dance to “Shake Body” went viral on TikTok, helping a new generation discover the song.

Skales is not the only Nigerian artiste to experience this kind of comeback.

Other songs, such as Mike Ejeagha’s “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo” and CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” have also become TikTok hits years after their releases.

