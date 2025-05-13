Kidnappers have abducted the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifon Ward 5, Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi.

The police confirmed that the gunmen abducted the politician on Monday evening at the entrance of his farm along the Ifon-Owo road.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the kidnappers reached out to his family and demanded a ransom of N100 million..

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olushola Ayanlade, stated on Tuesday that the command received a report of the incident and swiftly initiated a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO Ifon, in collaboration with hunters, local vigilante group members, and Nigeria Army personnel, launched a manhunt for the suspects,” Mr Ayanlade said.

He urged anyone with information that could assist in the rescue operation to come forward.

He reminded citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The police are working to verify the details of the incident and ensure the safe release of the APC chairman,” he added.

Ose local government has been a hotbed of kidnapping activities and has also witnessed clashes between herders and farmers.

In February, seven persons were kidnapped in Ifon, headquarters of Ose LGA, along the Benin-Owo-Akure road.

Last July, kidnappers shot two people dead and kidnapped five others as they attempted to stop a moving vehicle at the expressway in Ifon.

In November 2020, the traditional ruler of Ifon, the Olufon of Ifon, Israel Adeusi, was killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along the expressway at Elegbeka, in Ose LGA.

PREMIUM TIMES also reports that the latest incident happened a few weeks after gunmen kidnapped and killed a national APC leader in Abuja.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria. The kidnappings are done by diverse armed groups and continue to occur despite the efforts of security agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

