With over a decade in the music industry, Olamide has remained at the peak of his career and has become one of the most outstanding Nigerian musicians of the 21st century.

The Grammy-nominated artiste’s upcoming album appears to be a game changer as he named it ” OLAMIDE ” after himself. The album has teased us with pre-experiences from the album of songs like – Hello Habibi, Metaverse and Uptown.

Olamide’s upcoming self-titled album will be his 11th solo project. It captures his longevity and ability to continually evolve and stay in tune with the tides of Nigerian music culture.

In 2023, Spotify named him the “Most Influential Street Pop Artiste of his generation”.

His new body of work, consisting of 17 tracks, features his long-time industry friend, Wizkid, who enlists on the track, ‘Kai’.

Kai

‘Kai’ tells the story of a love interest where Olamide and Wizkid try to win by flaunting their wealth. Her beauty is so alluring and endearing. ‘Kai’ is a popular Nigerian exclamation slang that expresses a reaction to being impressed by something.

This collaboration comes exactly 14 years after their first ever feature in ‘Omo To Shan’, released in 2011.

The Grammy-nominated rapper earlier announced that he would be releasing the second instalment of his EP, ‘Ikigai‘. He hinted this on X as he assured a fan, “You must wait for Ikigai vol 2. Almost here”

The first instalment of Olamide’s ‘Ikigai’, a Japanese word that translates to “a reason to live,” enjoyed huge success. The project included the songs ‘Metaverse’, ‘Habibi’, and ‘Uptown Disco’ featuring Asake and Fireboy.

