The Afrobeats scene has witnessed a continuous wave of emerging talents for years. Among the rising stars capturing attention is Kelly Osifo, popularly known as Kelly Anthony, a Canadian-Nigerian singer.
Born on 5 May 1989, in Benin City, Edo State, to Gabriel and Kate Osifo, Kelly Anthony was raised in an environment that offered both freedom of choice and broad exposure.
He attended Nightygate Primary School and UNIBEN Staff School. With a five-year career, he has maintained remarkable consistency in both sonic and lyrical quality.
The creative singer began his music career in 2017 with the release of his single ‘Oceans,’ in which he expressed his unwavering love.
|
Since then, he has cultivated the image of a royal Casanova, staying deeply connected to his Nigerian roots as he navigates life in North America.
Rhythmic finesse
He has always seen music as his primary channel for expressing emotions.
His latest singles—PAGANS featuring Sarkodie and Larusso and ‘UNTIMELY’ featuring Vory—result from his deep immersion in the evolving sonic landscape of Lagos and the broader Afrobeats movement over the past decade.
ALSO READ: Afrobeats Reign: How 2025 Grammy nominations reinforce Nigeria’s domination in global music scene
Kelly Anthony’s EP, ‘The African Prince’, chronicles his journey of embracing his African heritage, blending smooth, vibrant beats crafted by Kel P and other top producers.
The lead single, ‘Filo,’ featuring Wande Coal, offers a euphoric groove. It highlights the singer’s rhythmic finesse while celebrating Afropop’s dynamic and spontaneous essence.
His other singles include ‘Victory’, ‘Waka’, ‘Take Ova’, ‘Grabba’, and ‘You’.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999