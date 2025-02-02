By the time the 67th Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, Nigeria won’t just be making history—it will be rewriting the future of global music. Afrobeats is no longer just part of the “World Music” category—it has evolved into a worldwide force, a testament to Nigeria’s cultural influence on a global scale.

What started as a local sound has become a cultural revolution driven by Nigeria, the most populous Black nation on Earth. This year, Nigerian artistes have achieved category domination across Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album, and Best R&B Song. This moment isn’t just a victory for the artistes involved; it represents the culmination of a cultural evolution reshaping the global music scene.

The Crown Jewel: Best African Music Performance

Nigeria’s dominance is most evident in the newly created Best African Music Performance category, where Nigerian talent occupies four of the five nomination slots:

Asake & Wizkid – MMS

Burna Boy – Higher

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

The only exception is Chris Brown’s Sensational (which features Davido & Lojay). Ironically, the collaboration was born out of Chris Brown’s studio sessions in Lagos, where he was so moved by

“Naija’s vibe” that he knew he had to level up. While this category celebrates African excellence, it has also ignited a conversation: Nigerian music should not be confined to competing solely within regional parameters.

Global superstars have long relied on Nigerian influence. Drake, for example, famously collaborated with Wizkid on the tribal-inflected hit “One Dance.” This proves that the result is history when Nigerian talent merges with global appeal.

Furthermore, the prospect that Chris Brown might clinch his first Grammy in a category dominated by Afrobeats speaks volumes. It is a personal milestone for him and a testament to Nigeria’s cultural influence, cementing his place in music history with a nod to the power of Naija’s sound.

Tems – The Triple-Threat Trailblazer

Tems has emerged as a symbol of Nigeria’s rising global influence. With three nominations spanning different categories, she represents a genre-defying dominance:

Best African Music Performance: Love Me JeJe (a fresh take on Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 classic) Best R&B Song: Burning (a soulful track that challenges heavyweights like SZA and Victoria Monét) Best Global Music Album: Born in the Wild (a debut album that fuses traditional Nigerian chants and soulful melodies with modern trap rhythms)

Tems’ reach extends far beyond these categories. Her feature on Future’s hit “Wait For U” garnered Grammy recognition and proved that Nigerian artistry can penetrate the global mainstream.

This collaboration reinforces that Nigerian talent should never be relegated solely to African-centric categories—our artistes can challenge and reshape global trends.

The Economic Surge: More Than Just Music

Nigeria’s rise at the Grammys is a musical triumph and a reflection of a broader economic transformation, with Afrobeats at its core. The genre’s influence is evident in the music industry, the booming tourism industry, the power of streaming, and the global demand for Nigerian fashion, film, and cuisine, showcasing the economic power of Nigerian music.

Tourism Boom: Lagos has transformed into a significant global youth destination, with tourist visits jumping 210 per cent since 2022, according to the Nigerian Tourism Board. This surge is primarily thanks to the magnetic appeal of Nigerian music and culture.

Streaming Power: Afrobeats streams hit 14 billion in 2024, with Nigeria contributing 38% of Africa’s $2 billion music revenue (IFPI).

The global ‘Naija Wave’, a term used to describe the widespread popularity of Nigerian culture, has spurred demand for Nigerian fashion (think Orange Culture), film (Nollywood), and even cuisine—as Nigerian food like jollof rice finds eager fans worldwide. This cultural export is a testament to the far-reaching influence of Nigerian music and its ability to shape global trends.

Afrobeats isn’t merely music—it’s a dynamic engine fueling economic and cultural growth.

A Legacy 60 Years in the Making: From Miriam Makeba to Burna Boy

This Grammy moment is the result of a 60-year cultural journey:

1966: Miriam Makeba (South Africa) wins Best Folk Recording, becoming the first African artist to claim a Grammy.

2008: Femi Kuti’s Day by Day nomination challenges the colonial undertones of the “World Music” category.

2020: Burna Boy’s African Giant loss sparked the #GrammyReform movement, paving the way for Africa-specific categories now celebrated globally.

Global Collaborations: Beyond Boundaries

While the Best African Music Performance category shines a spotlight on Nigerian excellence, it also reminds us that the true potential of our music lies in transcending regional confines. Nigerian artists have already proven their worth on the global stage:

Drake & Wizkid: When global stars collaborate—as with Drake’s use of Nigerian-inspired tribal rhythms on “One Dance”—they validate that Afrobeats isn’t a niche genre but a universal language.

Burna Boy on “Location”: Burna Boy’s feature on Satan Dave’s “Location” has become his biggest hit, marking the most significant UK x Africa collaboration. This breakthrough underscores the limitless possibilities when Nigerian talent meets international creativity.

The New Power Brokers

Nigeria’s music scene is overflowing with talent that is ready to push boundaries even further:

Burna Boy: A 7-time nominee, Burna Boy continues to blend Afrobeat rhythms with incisive social commentary. His track Higher now stands alongside his groundbreaking feature on “Location,” signalling a new era of global collaboration.

Rema: His album Heis — a follow-up to the success of Calm Down — confirms that Afrobeats is dominating homegrown platforms and influencing playlists across Europe.

Davido: His feature on Sensational with Chris Brown underscores his stature as Nigeria’s most celebrated artiste, earning him the moniker “001.”

The Verdict: Why 2 February Changes Everything

The 2025 Grammy nominations mark three crucial shifts in the global music landscape:

Blurring Genre Boundaries: Afrobeats is now competing in R&B, pop, and global categories—a first for any non-Western genre. Redefining Global Influence: The success of Nigerian artists within and beyond the Best African Music Performance category proves that geography should not box our music. Chris Brown’s potential Grammy win in an Afrobeats-dominated category is a perfect example of how Nigerian influence is helping shape global legends. Youth Culture at the Helm: With Nigeria’s median age at just 18.4 and artistes averaging 27, the vibrant pulse of youth culture is transforming global entertainment like never before.

As one Nigerian executive said, “We’re not just asking for a seat at the table anymore. We’re building the table in Lagos.”

Epilogue: The Day After

No matter what transpires at the Grammy Awards, Nigeria has already secured the ultimate victory: cultural sovereignty.

By 2025, the world won’t just be streaming Afrobeats—it will be living and breathing it. As Tems whispers in the outro of Born in the Wild, “Oganiru ga-adi”,—the renaissance is here, and our influence is unstoppable.

Ademola Alugo, SVP of Dvpper Digital & Founder of Normad Music, Africa’s largest Indigenous digital distribution network, writes from Lagos.

