The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has unveiled a new initiative to tackle drug abuse and cultism among youths as part of its more extensive outreach programme, Light Up Lagos.

The initiative was announced on Tuesday during a press conference with PREMIUM TIMES in attendance at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Banquet Hall.

The press conference followed an outreach at the Oluosun Dumpsite in Ojota on Saturday, marking the beginning of RCCG’s extensive community intervention efforts.

Key officials outlined the initiative’s objectives and impact at the Tuesday conference.

Among those present were the Vice Chairman of the Central Working Committee for Reach for Christ, Emmanuel Emefienim; Chairman of the Planning Committee for Light Up Lagos, Dele Jaiyeoba; and RCCG’s Assistant General Overseer for Continent 3 (South West Nigeria and Middle East), Johnson Odesola.

Social Change

According to Mr Emefienim, the RCCG’s Light Up Lagos initiative is a comprehensive intervention addressing various societal challenges. Activities are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to late into the night.

Mr Odesola highlighted the key components of the programme.

The Light Up Lagos committee planning chairman elaborated on the core aspects of the initiative, emphasising its wide-reaching impact.

He noted that teams “I have been mobilised to educate youths on the dangers of drug abuse and cultism while also offering rehabilitation support to those affected. Additionally, special leadership training sessions will be organised for secondary school students, focusing on career development and moral values.”

Mr Odesola further revealed that the RCCG is extending its outreach to correctional centres by providing legal aid and covering fines for eligible inmates to support their reintegration into society. He noted that “the church will also improve correctional facilities.”

Digital skill set

The committee chairman stated that over 350,000 youths across Africa will benefit from free training as part of the outreach initiative in the area of digital skills.

When this newspaper asked how the skills broadcast will not be a one-sided reach, the vice chairman of the Central Working Committee for Reach for Christ, Mr Emefienim, stated that “the outreach initiative is designed to equip the youths with essential skills for global career opportunities, and there are trainers in different locations.

“There will be virtual training, tutorials, and physical training of digital skills. It will be held daily in several centres. It’s not just a Reedeem youth training; it’s cross-denominational for them to be gainfully employed worldwide.”

He additionally stated, “An accessible website has been created to aid the registration and choice of digital skillset from the curated list.”

Similarly, more than 100 centres will provide free training and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), fostering entrepreneurship and economic development.

Regarding healthcare, Mr Odesola disclosed that over 5,000 people in Lagos will receive free medical services, ensuring access to critical healthcare.

Light Up Lagos Crusade

The Light Up Lagos event will be officially held on Saturday at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos. The programme will feature three key sessions: a Morning Prayer Conference at 8:00 AM, followed by the Feast of Worship and Medical Outreach at 2:00 PM. The event will culminate in the Grand Crusade and Transformation Night, which begins at 4:30 PM.

The crusade will be a powerful gathering featuring spiritual teachings, prayer, healing, and worship. Leading ministers of God, including Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Pastor Odesola, Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye, Apostle Michael Orokpo, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, as well as renowned gospel artistes like Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, and Prinx Emmanuel, will minister at the event.

RCCG has expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its support in facilitating a smooth and impactful event. The church is calling on all residents of Lagos and beyond to participate in what promises to be a life-changing experience.

Light Up Lagos will be broadcast live on DSTV Channel 198 and DoveTV Channel 349 and streamed on social media platforms for those unable to attend in person. Attendees are encouraged to come expectantly, as the event promises miracles, breakthroughs, and divine transformation for all who participate.

Often held across Nigeria, these interdenominational events support RCCG’s Vision 2032, which aims to win 40 million souls and drive global spiritual change.

