Fresh Finds Sessions, a collaborative initiative between Spotify and United Masters focused on comprehensive artist development, offering invaluable industry insights and music recording sessions, was recently concluded in Lagos.

Highlights included a Q&A session with singer Sarz hosted by the United Masters’ Head of Africa, Niyi Osadipe.

During their chat, Mr Osadipe asked Sarz to share advice with young artistes who need guidance. “I think one of the most important things I have learnt over the years is being authentic to yourself and that authenticity is a byproduct of everything else that you may desire, including success and accolades,” advised Sarz.

The recording sessions on day two also featured emerging producers Twitchpapi and LeMav, who collaborated with promising acts like Kyla Blac, DEELA, Tolani, and Rigo Kamp, the current face of Fresh Finds Africa’s playlist. Songwriter Vito Rali also joined them during these sessions.

On the final day, those present were treated to a showcase featuring Amaeya, Fitzy West, FirstKlaz, and Romi; songwriter Shorae Moore; producers Ramoni and Dunnie; and, most excitingly, the songs created during the two days of the Fresh Finds Sessions.

During his Q&A session, producer Loudaa shared valuable insights on the importance of producers connecting with artists during sessions and how it helps with the inspiration process. He stated, “Creativity comes from a deep place, and different things can inspire what you create.” Loudaa and established artist Lojay attended the playback session to listen to the collective creative output.

Educational sessions

The event also included several educational sessions designed to equip artists with essential industry knowledge, such as a workshop on Split Sheets with Traci Tolamire, Head of Artist Operations, United Masters, to help participants understand the intricacies of music rights and revenue sharing.

Lastly, singer Blaqbonez shared his expertise in content creation, offering practical insights into building and maintaining a strong digital presence. His insights left the audience feeling empowered and informed about the digital landscape of the music industry.

Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa reflected on the impact of Fresh Find Sessions, saying, “Spotify has always been intentional about creatives and their growth. Serving the creative community in this way has been an honour, and we’re grateful to our partners, United Masters, for collaborating with us.”

The three-day workshop was one for the books, as it provided invaluable networking opportunities and comprehensive industry insights for participating talents. One participant, Rigo Kamp, expressed his gratitude: “I didn’t know what to expect, but after having my session, I’m just in awe and happy about my involvement. For Spotify and United Masters to find me worthy to participate in this programme is an honour.”

Music enthusiasts can discover these emerging talents by following Spotify’s Fresh Finds Africa playlist, which continues to showcase rising stars in African music.

