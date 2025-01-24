Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido have earned significant nominations for the forthcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled for 17 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, airing on FOX.
Davido and Lojay are nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’. Burna Boy and Tems are nominated in the World Artist of the Year category alongside British rapper Central Cee, singing sensation Tyla, and Jamaican star YG Marley.
Tyla snagged three nominations, including Best Dance Song for ‘Water’ dance remix with Marshmellow.
The awards celebrate music heard yearly on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio. Winners are chosen based on cumulative performance data; the public can vote in several categories.
Lady Gaga is scheduled to receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Mariah Carey will receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award, while Taylor Swift will receive a new award, Tour of the Century, for her record-breaking Eras Tour.
This year’s ceremony will pay tribute to Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires.
See the complete nominee list below:
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
“Too Sweet” – Hozier
Pop Song of the Year
“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
“Greedy”- Tate McRae
“Too Sweet”- Hozier
Pop Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Jelly Roll
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Best Collaboration
“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello
Best New Artist (Pop)
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Country Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey
“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST
“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll
“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
“World On Fire”- Nate Smith
Country Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
George Birge
Shaboozey
Tucker Wetmore
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow
“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar
“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
“TGIF” – GloRilla
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
310babii
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Cash Cobain
Jordan Adetunji
R&B Song of the Year
“ICU” – Coco Jones
“Made For Me”- Muni Long
“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
“Water” – Tyla
“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz
R&B Artist of the Year
Chris Brown
Muni Long
SZA
Usher
Victoria Monét
World Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
Central Cee
Tems
Tyla
YG Marley
