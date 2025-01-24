Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Lojay, and Davido have earned significant nominations for the forthcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled for 17 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, airing on FOX.

Davido and Lojay are nominated for Best R&B Song for their contribution to Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’. Burna Boy and Tems are nominated in the World Artist of the Year category alongside British rapper Central Cee, singing sensation Tyla, and Jamaican star YG Marley.

Tyla snagged three nominations, including Best Dance Song for ‘Water’ dance remix with Marshmellow.

The awards celebrate music heard yearly on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio. Winners are chosen based on cumulative performance data; the public can vote in several categories.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Mariah Carey will receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Icon Award, while Taylor Swift will receive a new award, Tour of the Century, for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

This year’s ceremony will pay tribute to Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires.

See the complete nominee list below:

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Pop Song of the Year

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Best Collaboration

“Die With A Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Miles On It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Best New Artist (Pop)

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“World On Fire”- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin On Me”- Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” – GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

310babii

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“Made For Me”- Muni Long

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Muni Long

SZA

Usher

Victoria Monét

World Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

Tyla

YG Marley

