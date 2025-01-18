Navigating the complex terrain of governance necessitates more than benevolent intent; it requires strategic foresight, relentless perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.

In the inaugural segment of this discourse, we lauded several significant accomplishments by Governor Peter Mba since his ascendancy to the Lion’s Building in Enugu. We also highlighted potential blind spots that require his attention. In this second part, we will continue to examine both his notable strides and the challenges that lie ahead as he seeks to redefine the Coal City’s future.

A major albatross hanging around the Governor’s neck is his campaign promise to resolve Enugu’s perennial water crisis within 180 days of taking office. Regrettably, this thorny issue endures. During my visit home over Christmas, I paid ₦40,000 — more than a month’s salary for some workers — to fill a 2,000-litre tank, which lasted my family of four just over a week. This highlights the severe economic strain that the exorbitant cost of potable water places on the average resident of Coal City.

During his December 14th town hall meeting, Mba announced a significant increase in water production, from a modest two million liters to an impressive 120 million litres per day. He assured citizens that a $100 million Foreign Direct Investment from Watson Nestor Company is directed towards enhancing the downstream water management system (reticulation), allowing his administration to focus exclusively on water production.

The Governor projected that this strategic partnership would start yielding results as early as January this year, offering a long-term solution to a problem that has plagued successive administrations. The water issue in Enugu transcends politics, and history will be kind to any leader who successfully resolves what the people perceive as an existential challenge.

President Tinubu’s recent visit to Enugu for the commissioning of several Mba-led initiatives was a spectacle of grandeur. Among the notable achievements was the unveiling of a sophisticated Command and Control Center at the Government House, which places the city under round-the-clock security surveillance. This initiative, supplemented by 150 Distress Response Squad (DRS) vehicles equipped with surveillance technology, represents a commendable stride towards addressing the city’s security challenges.

Another highlight of the presidential visit was the commissioning of a Smart Green School, with claims by the state government of completing 30 out of 261 proposed schools. However, on-ground realities cast serious doubt on these figures. Even assuming their accuracy, completing 30 schools, constituting only 11% of the target, raises questions about the rationale behind commissioning at such an early stage. Similarly, while the International Conference Center is nearing completion, it remains unfinished. One couldn’t understand the rush to commission incomplete projects.

As part of his urban renewal agenda, Mba is developing two major bus termini: one in Enugu (Holy Ghost) and another in Nsukka. These initiatives aim to alleviate the congestion caused by roadside passenger loading, a common nuisance leading to traffic bottlenecks. While the vision is laudable, its execution is wanting.

In Nsukka, for instance, the construction of the new terminus necessitated the demolition of numerous stalls, causing significant economic hardship for the affected traders. Alternative locations could have been utilized to expand the available space without disrupting livelihoods. These demolitions have fueled conspiracy theories suggesting a political vendetta against constituents who did not support Mba in the last election—a notion I find baseless (considering similar demolitions occurred outside Nsukka) but illustrative of how well-intentioned initiatives can be undermined by flawed execution.

There is often a contention that those impacted bear culpability, as they knowingly encroached upon public land from the outset. While it is true that some individuals deliberately occupy government-owned properties, there exists a subset of people who, despite securing ostensibly legitimate documents and permits, complete with official government seals, find themselves victims of fraudulent dealings by unscrupulous officials. In Nigeria, the line between authenticity and forgery is often blurred. A prime example is the upscale Zoo Estate, formerly a public space designated as a zoo, which the Nnamani government dismantled, reallocating the land to benefit friends and loyal party affiliates.

Mistakes are an inevitable part of governance, and Mba’s administration is no exception. However, the ability to acknowledge and address these errors is critical. It is not a sign of weakness but a testament to robust leadership. Any government project impacting livelihoods must incorporate palliative measures, such as financial compensation, to mitigate adverse effects on the populace.

The dualisation of the Emene-Abakaliki expressway, an initiative led by the Mba administration, stands as a pivotal infrastructure endeavour, with the federal government augmenting this effort by expediting the construction of a bypass at the Eke Obinagu market segment.

This strategic highway serves as a critical conduit between the sister states of Enugu and Ebonyi, unlocking substantial economic potential by facilitating commerce as well as acting as a vital gateway to other cities such as Ikom and Ogoja in the South-South region.

For those who have endured the chronic traffic congestion and the tragic loss of life due to vehicular accidents along the congested single-lane route, the transformative impact of this project is indisputable. However, a significant concern arises regarding the numerous factories lining this corridor, many of which are earmarked for demolition. As a stakeholder who owns a factory valued at over a billion Naira facing potential demolition, my anxiety surrounding this prospect is palpable.

Considering Emene’s status as a government-sanctioned industrial hub, replete with clusters of industries contributing vastly to the regional economy, a prudent alternative might be to extend the bypass beyond Eke Obinagu, thereby preserving these industrial establishments. The aggregate economic value of these industries likely surpasses a trillion Naira. The pressing question is whether the Mba administration possesses the financial capacity or the willingness to disburse the substantial compensation required following such demolitions.

While the government operates under the protection of eminent domain and Land Use Act 1978, a visionary administration committed to economic enhancement must deliberate meticulously before dismantling such vital economic infrastructure. The repercussions extend beyond the fiscal losses of property owners to the livelihoods of countless employees who depend on these enterprises for sustenance.

At the commissioning of the 16-ton Asphalt Production Facility in Emene, Mba articulated a vision for a government-enabled, private sector-driven economy—a sentiment I wholeheartedly endorse. With the right environment, Enugu can become a hub for small and medium enterprises, fueling sustained economic growth. Ensuring the sustainability of these initiatives beyond the current administration is crucial.

The management structures to be established for these projects are of paramount importance. Will the state government entrust these enterprises to private entities for efficient management, or will they remain under the stewardship of career civil servants? Are these ventures part of a Public-Private Partnership?

While private-sector management often delivers superior results in comparison to government run enterprises, this is not universally true. Ethiopian Airlines, for example, is Africa’s largest airline and entirely government-owned. Its success is credited to minimal government interference and a stable board of directors. Conversely, the unbundling and subsequent privatisation of NEPA by the federal government of Nigeria, led to the creation of several private entities like the Enugu Electric Distribution Company (EEDC), which has become a symbol of inefficiency, demonstrating that even the best models can be mishandled.

Governor Mba must ensure these projects are entrusted to capable professionals. Without this, his efforts and the taxpayers’ investment will be squandered. His administration must prioritise securing the best talent to manage these enterprises effectively with consistent government oversight.

From a ₦100 billion agreement with Pragmatic Palm Product Limited for palm cultivation to establishing agro-processing zones in each senatorial district, Mba is a man with a grand vision, eager to execute. However, ensuring this vision translates into lasting economic dividends requires a focus on sustainability and continuity. This is the only path to cementing his legacy.

It’s been just a little over a year since he mounted the saddle and so it’s too premature to draw conclusions. But aside from occasional missteps and exaggerated claims, Governor Mba’s performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Even his detractors cannot deny his achievements. If he maintains his current trajectory, avoiding distractions from petty politics, he is poised to become the transformative leader that Enugu so desperately needs.

Osmund Agbo is a US-based medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.

