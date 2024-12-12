On Wednesday evening, popular musician Crown Uzama, or Shallipopi, officially announced his departure from Dapper Music and Dvpper Digital, accusing the management of mishandling and exploiting his finances and locking him into a “forever deal.”

Shallipopi, who was signed to Dapper Group in 2023, a record label owned by Hilda Baci’s boyfriend, Damilola Akinwunmi, aka Dapper, accused Dapper Music of coercing him into a deal with Dvpper Digital Limited, another company owned by the same individuals, prioritising their profit over his growth and career stability.

He alleged that funds earned under his name and catalogue were mishandled, resulting in significant debt.

Similarly, on Wednesday, Muyeez, another label signee, terminated his contract with Dapper Music over claims of breach of trust, lack of transparency, exploitation, and inhumane treatment.

Responding to the accusations, the label debunked the allegations by its erstwhile signees and defended its business practices.

‘‘All lies’’

But, refuting the allegations on Thursday on their social media handle, Dapper Music said, “We do not have any agreements with Mr Crown Uzama that ties the artist’s future earnings to our business indefinitely.

Our contracts solely relate to recordings and opportunities worked on and provided by our team within the contract term, which is common practice in the recording industry.

”We have provided all parties with full accounting via our accounting system. We are surprised by Mr. Crown Uzama’s false claims, especially as we cooperate fully with the auditors he has engaged.”

Addressing Muyeez’s allegations, Dapper Music said, “It is completely false that Moshood Abdulmuiz, aka Muyeez, signed a contract with us as a minor. On the contrary, his Guardian and Father, namely Moshood Basheer, specifically signed the contracts with witnesses at the signing ceremony on his behalf. These accusations are premeditated, false, calculated, and sponsored attacks against us by proxies due to our growth and success as a company. We will seek redress in a court of competent jurisdiction.”

In addition to addressing the specific allegations, the label highlighted its investment in artiste development and the financial challenges within Nigeria’s music industry, offering lower royalty payouts than their contemporaries.

Dapper Music defended its position on the 30 per cent management commission, emphasising that the artistes agreed on the rate.

“The commission reflects the substantial resources dedicated to launching and sustaining careers. Shallipopi, for example, had the opportunity to review and renegotiate the terms with full legal representation after the success of his first album.”

