Femi Kuti continues his legacy with “Politics Don Expose Them,” a sharp critique of power-hungry leaders. Like Fela’s “Zombie” and Femi’s “Sorry, Sorry,” Femi’s new single condemns corrupt systems that perpetuate suffering and betray democratic ideals.

“Politics Don Expose Them” comes at a time when Nigerians are experiencing biting fuel prices and economic hardship. These have sparked protests like the August #EndBadGovernance, which raised calls for accountability.

Femi spares no one in his lyrics, laying bare politicians ‘greed and ineptitude.’ The frustration is palpable, resonating with citizens who feel abandoned by those entrusted to serve them.

Lyrical message analysis

The lyrics, delivered in Pidgin English, add cultural authenticity to the message.

Lines like “Politics Don Expose Them, Dem just wan chop money, they are here with many promises as usual. Some are liars, hypocrites, and pretenders, see how politics don expose dem. Some of dem no even get work before dem join politics. Politics was the only way for dem to get free chop. And those wey get work capitalise on the opportunity. Dem come with dem empty promises, dem no really care about the country.”

The song sharply criticises politicians who put their interests above the public’s. It addresses how some were unemployed before politics while others used it to expand their wealth.

“Politics Don Expose Them” reveals how leaders deceive citizens with fake promises they never intend to keep. Their main goal is to loot government funds and enrich themselves without showing any concern for the people’s needs or well-being.

Femi also touched on the shift from military rule to democracy, noting how politicians accuse the military of greed but continue the same corrupt practices once in power, leaving citizens disappointed.

The track condemns politicians who prioritise lying and stealing over solving real problems. They ignore the suffering of the masses and make no effort to improve the country or its people’s lives, he says.

Overall, the ‘Politics Don Expose Them’ theme and messaging expose political corruption and call for citizens to demand accountability and better leadership.

Music Video Analysis

Directed by the talented Pink, the music video vividly portrays the track’s themes. It opens with a reflective saxophone interlude accompanied by headline news that sets the tone: “Politicians unveil ambitious manifestoes ahead of democratic transition.”

The video juxtaposes scenes of campaigning politicians making lofty promises – news headlines like “Free electricity, free education” – with images of citizens caught in economic hardship. The politicians are shown spraying cash into crowds, an all-too-familiar tactic during election campaigns.

Further scenes show protesters who once believed politicians’ promises caught in the snare of hardship and regret. They later take to the streets, holding placards demanding change.

Another powerful visual depicts newspaper clippings pasted on a wall, with headlines like: “Election: A Fraud?” “Fuel Price Hike Threatens Democracy.”

These stark visuals underscore the people’s disillusionment, contrasting hope during election campaigns with the harsh realities that follow. The video’s energy is amplified by dancers clad in vibrant African costumes, whose movements embody the spirit of resistance.

Production excellence

Released under Partisan Records, ‘Politics Don Expose Them’ perfectly blends Afrobeat rhythms. Its lively percussion, groovy bass, and Femi’s saxophone give it a good vibe, while the lyrics push for more profound thought.

The song mixes danceable energy with meaningful commentary, true to Femi Kuti’s style, and it has a nostalgic feel about his father’s legacy.

Femi himself has described the song as a mirror reflecting the failures of political systems. He states, “‘Politics Don Expose Them’ highlights our politicians’ greed and corruption in destroying our nations’ lives and economy. As we are in a new democratic political dispensation, there’s no exaggeration or lie in saying our politicians have failed us.”

This message resonates far beyond Nigeria, addressing universal themes of governance and inequality.

The release of ‘Politics Don Expose Them’ also sets the stage for Femi Kuti’s upcoming album, expected in early 2025. The singer previously announced a January UK tour, including a headline show at London’s KOKO on 24 January.

With citizens in the country still grappling with political deception and economic hardship, this track is a pointer to a call to action and a beacon of hope.

Watch ‘Politics Don Expose Them’ here

