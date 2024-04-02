Davido says that he is pursuing legal action against Kenyan media outlet K24 TV (Kenya’s No1 social TV station) for defamation of character.

K24 TV, in a now-deleted article and social media post on Monday, reported that Davido and seven of his crew members were arrested.

In the report, K24 TV said they were arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Police Unit at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after cocaine worth Ksh18 million was found in his private jet.

Distancing itself from the report, Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) branded the report as ‘fake news’ on its X page on Monday.

Davido performed alongside other artists at the Raha festival in Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, from March 30 to 31.

The Raha Festival is an exciting celebration that honours the diversity and richness of African music, art, and culture and brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Refuting the report in a statement on Tuesday, the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker said, “Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls. I want to assure my fans that these reports are entirely untrue.

“I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of ‘April Fools’, and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation.”

I’ve never been arrested

The Grammy-nominated artist stated that he returned to Nigeria after he completed his scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya in East Africa.

Davido further clarified that he has never been arrested in any country for the crime.

He said, “I’d also like to note that no one in any country has ever arrested me for any crime. Not my home, Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I’ve made home throughout my career. Thank you for your continued support. Our blessings are from God. I love you all.”

K24 TV’s expensive prank

K24 TV, in a tweet, on Monday, claimed that its report about the arrest of Davido and his crew members was untrue.

The media clarified that the report was part of ‘April Fool’s Day’, a tradition known for pranks and hoaxes observed annually on 1st April.

The statement read, “Nigeria’s top Afrobeats musician Davido was not detained at JKIA after his Raha Fest performance.

“Kenyans are happy with him after he showcased his excellent skills in Nairobi.”

