Through the “Straw” lens, we saw a single woman, Janiyah (Taraji Henson), navigate a series of unfortunate events. After experiencing life the same way every day, one moment came when the pressures became unbearable, and she snapped.

The movie explores trauma, grief, injustice, and resilience. While set in American society, it offers vital lessons for many Nigerian women.

1. It’s okay to ask and receive help

Janiyah’s friend and colleague offered her some money, but she refused. “I can’t take that from you,” she responded, “You are barely making it yourself.” When her friend insisted, saying, “You can’t keep going hard on yourself,” she replied, “I can’t take that from you. We get paid today.”

While the single mother’s attitude seemed great, her finances weren’t. She had no health insurance, her landlady had served her a quit notice (and she had nowhere to go), she barely made enough to care for her sick child, much less personal desires. She sometimes had no gas or water. Her daughter was made fun of because she couldn’t pay $40 for lunch.

Do not suffer in silence. Even strong women need help, and they do receive help. We often see many women being praised for building their homes — these women are usually called “strong women.” How do they do this? We rarely ask.

When you need help, do not hesitate to ask for it. If you have the means, outsource too. Be vulnerable.

2. Listen to yourself

The final straw that broke the camel’s back is never one thing. The minor issue that triggers tears or rage is a culmination of many sad events you have carried for many years without relief or break.

In Straw, the protagonist, Janiyah, never listened to her inner voice. Days happened to her, not the other way around. She lived from one cheque to the other. She took a nursing school break to care for her child’s medical needs.

She dreamed of becoming a nurse, but the bills made her dream unattainable. If you notice something is off, take a step back and address it instantly.

3. Poverty is expensive

A strong message in the movie resonates with many: “People don’t know how expensive it is to be poor.” Straw shows how minor financial setbacks can quickly spiral into regrettable events. Financial independence is power. Do not be trapped.

4. “Therapy is Oyibo behaviour”

Ha! Do not let anyone deceive you, when you need professional help, take the route without hesitation. Your mental health matters too.

Trauma does not go away. In Straw, Janiyah’s pain was ignored for many years. And the end was disastrous.

Perhaps, if Janiya had spoken up or sought professional help, she would not have been caught in such a situation where she murdered two men and held the city captive. If you ever feel overwhelmed, let your faith work alongside therapy. Do not just pray it away.

5. Beware of who you make babies with

At the bank scene, after speaking with the bank manager, Nicole and Janiya regretted not properly vetting romantic relationships. She asked Nicole, “Does he treat you well?” and Nicole responded, ” He is the best.” ” Good for you,” she replied, adding, “You’ve got to be careful who you have a baby with.”

6. Community support is a lifeline

Tyler Perry’s Straw is a poignant reminder of the need to build a strong community that truly lifts. Janiyah shared a bond with Nicole and Kay Raymond (a police detective). These strangers empathise with her. This day highlights the role of sisterhood and a support system.

7. Do not lose yourself in the service of others

Your role as a mother and wife should not make you lose yourself.

