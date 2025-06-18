The Lagos State Police Command has granted bail to Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock after hours of interrogation over an allegation that he pointed a firearm at a content creator known as Yl_thecarguy in Lagos.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the police confirmed that the clergyman voluntarily reported for questioning following public outrage over claims that he brandished a gun at the content creator.

No one is above the law! Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja and is currently being interrogated by detectives who have commenced investigation on the case since a video surfaced online showing the pastor holding — Lagos State Police Command (@LagosPoliceNG) June 17, 2025

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 62-year-old pastor denied the allegation.

However, netizens insisted that the object he pointed at the content creator, known for filming luxury cars and sharing the footage on his platforms, appeared to be a firearm.

In a follow-up statement posted on its X page late Tuesday, the police clarified that the item recovered from the Convener and Host of ‘The Experience’ gospel concert was not a firearm.

The statement read: “Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today (Tuesday) at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered a cautionary statement to the police investigators.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who turned himself in today at the Lagos State Police Command over a viral video where he was seen holding a gun-like object against another road user, was interrogated and he volunteered cautionary statement to the police investigators. 1/2 https://t.co/21UzgKCKZO — Lagos State Police Command (@LagosPoliceNG) June 17, 2025

“What was recovered from him, the gun-like object seen in the viral video, is not a lethal weapon or firearm but a stun gun, which is a prohibited anti-riot equipment. The pastor has been granted bail while investigations continue into the case.”

Backstory

During one of his sermons, Mr Adefarasin denied the allegation and stated that he neither owned a firearm nor pointed one at anyone.

The Architecture graduate from the University of Miami said he felt hurt and shocked when the online controversy surrounding the video was brought to his attention.

He also described the incident as both hurtful and malicious.

He said, “We believe that God is bigger than that, and we believe in what is said in Romans 12 and verse 19. It was unique. After all, it came home on a Saturday when I observed the Sabbath because it was a great time for me. I don’t make a huge law out of the Sabbath, but I believe in the principle of the Sabbath.

“Unfortunately, several people called me and sent me many videos. I was shocked. I’ll be candid with you. I was shocked. I was hurt. I am human. But God is touched by our infirmities and can first give us succour. And what the enemy means for evil, he works for good.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

