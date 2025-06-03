As Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approaches his 60th birthday on 25 June, a newly released biography offers an in-depth and reflective account of his public service, particularly his unique leadership style, and the complex realities governing Nigeria’s most populous city.

The book, titled The Man Who Carried a City, provides a comprehensive account of Mr Sanwo-Olu’s life and political journey—from his early influences to his current role as the helmsman of Lagos.

The biography, penned by renowned prose stylist and biographer Lanre Alfred, known for documenting the lives of public figures, delves into the challenges and moments that have defined his time in office, moving beyond the surface of political rhetoric.

Spanning 14 chapters and over 250 pages, the full-colour hardcover blends narrative storytelling with high-resolution photography.

While elegant in form, the book’s real weight comes from its attempt to capture the tension between quiet public service and the public expectations of a governor constantly under pressure.

A story told through crisis and character.

The book opens with The Clockmaker’s Spawn, a chapter that draws symbolic connections between Mr Sanwo-Olu’s disciplined upbringing and his structured approach to leadership.

From there, it navigates through defining events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests in 2020… The Year Lagos Trembled, a portrait of a leader tested by extraordinary times.

Other chapters delve into civic duty, communication, and personal philosophy themes. In The Politics of Listening, the biography highlights Mr Sanwo-Olu’s emphasis on community feedback and grassroots engagement, portraying him as more responsive than rhetorical.

Meanwhile, His Tailored Creed parallels his understated fashion and governance style—measured, intentional, and devoid of theatrics.

More than a celebration

Although released before a milestone birthday, the biography resists the celebratory tone often found in political tributes. Instead, it aims to preserve a record of Sanwo-Olu’s tenure while reflecting on public leadership’s cost and quiet resilience.

The book’s foreword, written by Olawale Olaleye, Deputy Editor of ThisDay newspaper, frames the work as “probing and profound.” He noted that while the Lagos governor has weathered multiple crises during his term, his steady approach and unassuming demeanour set him apart.

“From one crisis to another, Governor Sanwo-Olu has taken his travails of leadership with equanimity and rare grace,” Mr Olaleye wrote.

Preserving memory, not just making it

According to the author, the motivation behind the book extends beyond admiration for Sanwo-Olu’s achievements. It is an effort to counter what he describes as Nigeria’s poor culture of documentation.

“One of the great failings of our nation is our inability to document the journeys of those who have truly served,” Mr Alfred explained.

“We let history slip away. This book is a way to preserve a philosophy of service that too often goes unnoticed.”

He argues that the governor’s legacy is reflected not only in roads, bridges, or policies but also in the restraint and humility with which he has carried out his duties.

“Leadership today is often reduced to spectacle, but Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated that quiet consistency can also move a city forward.”

The final chapter, Sixty Portraits in a Single Soul, attempts to distil six decades of Sanwo-Olu’s life into reflections on leadership, sacrifice, and civic responsibility.

The biography also touches on personal elements, including the supportive role of the First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, framing their partnership as a source of emotional strength and stability.

Ultimately, The Man Who Carried a City is more than a birthday book it is a civic record.

For readers, especially aspiring public servants, it offers a lens through which to view not just the man behind the office, but the evolving story of Lagos itself.

