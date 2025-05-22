Jimmy Yekini-Goloba has written a pre-action protocol memorandum to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, seeking to reverse the installation of Isa Shekoni-Faronbi as Osolo of Isolo.

Mr Yekini-Goloba, a British-trained optician from the Alagbeji Royal Family, emerged as Osolo of Isolo elect in September 2024 among fourteen other royal contenders.

Mr Yekini-Goloba’s emergence comes forty years after the family last produced an Osolo, Oba Disu Akanni Olayiwola Faronbi, who died on 30 June 1984.

The traditional stool of the Osolo of Isolo became vacant following the death of Oba Kabiru Ajani Adelaja Agbabiaka on 10 April 2024.

In a memorandum written by his lawyer, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Yekini-Goloba said he was the Oba-elect for the stool.

Mr Fagbohun said his client was elected from a pool of nominated candidates from the ruling house following an invitation by the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

Despite a pending court case challenging the succession process, he accused the state government of installing Mr Shekoni-Faronbi.

Mr Yekini-Goloba’s lawyer stated that the local government authorities ratified his client’s nomination and confirmed it by the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Mr Fagbohun, however, stated that a faction led by Taoridi Faronbi filed a lawsuit, no. ID/12095GCM/2024, challenging his client’s emergence as Oba-elect.

Mr Fagbohun noted that the suit sought to restrain Mr Sanwo-Olu and other authorities from installing a new Osolo of Isolo until the court decided the matter.

He noted that while Mr Faronbi’s suit remained pending, the state government installed Mr Shekoni-Faronbi as the new monarch.

Mr Fagbohun said the installed monarch neither participated in the selection process nor was involved in the subsequent lawsuit.

Demands

Mr Yekini-Goloba’s lawyer described Mr Shekoni-Faronbi’s installation as violating the doctrine of lis pendens.

He said the installation prohibits actions that could prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings.

“It undermines the peaceful atmosphere in Isolo and disregards the pending lawsuit, which is yet to be resolved,” he said.

Mr Fagbohun disclosed that his client is seeking court orders, including declaring him the rightful candidate for the throne.

He said his client also sought an order to nullify Mr Shekoni-Faronbi’s installation.

The lawyer added that his client is also seeking the retrieval of all paraphernalia of office from Mr Shekoni-Faronbi and a directive for the state government to finalise his installation.

Mr Fagbohun added that his client is willing to resolve the dispute amicably, proposing that the state government reverse the installation and crown him as the legitimate Osolo of Isolo.

He asked the governor to take administrative measures to ensure peace, order, and equity in the Isolo kingdom.

However, Adebayo Kehinde, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, declined to comment when contacted.

He said, “I can’t speak on the issue; I am sorry.”

