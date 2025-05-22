The Caine Prize for African Writing has made a significant announcement, naming seven Nigerian writers among the best contributors of the past 25 years.

This marks a transition from its traditional annual award to a special edition titled the ‘Best of Caine Award’, a move that will pique the interest of literary enthusiasts.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that seven Nigerians have won the prestigious prize since its inception in 2000. Helon Habila, Irenosen Okojie, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Rotimi Babatunde, Tope Folarin, EC Osondu, and Segun Afolabi.

These seven Nigerian past winners are among the previous 25 winners of the Caine Prize for African Writing, which the Prize body named to honour its 25th anniversary.

Explaining the concept behind the 2025 edition, the body, in a statement on their website said, ‘‘In honour of this milestone year, the Prize will be replacing its traditional annual prize cycle with the ‘Best of Caine Award’, whereby three judges will decide on the best short story to have won the Caine Prize for African Writing in its 25 years (2000 – 2024)’’.

2025 Honourees

The names of previous winners shortlisted by the Caine Prize for African Writing are as follows;

Leila Aboulela (Sudan) for The Museum

Helon Habila (Nigeria) for Love Poems

Binyavanga Wainaina (Kenya) for Discovering Home

Yvonne Owuor (Kenya) for Weight of Whispers

Brian Chikwava (Zimbabwe) for Seventh Street Alchemy

Segun Afolabi (Nigeria) for Monday Morning

Mary Watson (South Africa) for Jungfrau

Monica Arac de Nyeko (Uganda) for Jambula Tree

Henrietta Rose-Innes (South Africa) for Poison

EC Osondu (Nigeria) for Waiting

Olufemi Terry (Sierra Leone) for Stickfighting Days

NoViolet Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) for Hitting Budapest

Rotimi Babatunde (Nigeria) for Bombay’s Republic

Tope Folarin (Nigeria) for Miracle

Okwiri Oduor (Kenya) for My Father’s Head

Namwali Serpell (Zambia) for The Sack

Lidudumalingani (South Africa) for Memories We Lost

Bushra al-Fadil (Sudan) for The Story of the Girl whose Birds Flew Away

Makena Onjerika (Kenya) for Fanta Blackcurrant

Lesley Nneka Arimah (Nigeria) for Skinned

Irenosen Okojie (Nigeria) for Grace Jones

Meron Hadero (Ethiopia) for The Street Sweep

Idza Luhumyo (Kenya) for Five Years Next Sunday

Mame Bougouma Diene and Woppa Diallo (Senegal) for A Soul of Small Places

Nadia Davids (South Africa) for Bridling

According to the writing prize organisers, the Caine Prize has recognised over 120 talented authors since its inception in 2000 through its shortlist, winners, annual award, and £10,000 prize fund.

As the Caine Prize for African Writing marks its 25th anniversary, it is a moment to reflect on its significant impact on African literature. The Prize has championed these writers and the works of many more contemporary, award-winning African authors, contributing to the continent’s rich and diverse literary canon.

“As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, the Prize will also collaborate with a range of partners to deliver online and in-person events across the continent and diaspora, spotlighting our distinguished alumni and their continued contribution to the literary canon,’’ the body wrote.

Caine Prize for African Writing

The Caine Prize for African Writing is an annual prize for African creative writing. It is awarded for a short story by an African writer published in English. The award is named after the late Sir Michael Caine, the former Chairman of Booker Plc and Chairman of the Booker Prize management committee for nearly 25 years.

The criteria for African short stories to be considered include stories 3,000 to 10,000 words long and published in English. Also, to be considered for the Caine Prize for African Writing, the writer must be a national of or born in an African country or have a parent who is African by birth or nationality.

Wole Soyinka and J.M. Coetzee, the African winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature, are Patrons of the Caine Prize.

