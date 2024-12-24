President Bola Tinubu spoke to the media for about an hour on Monday at his Lagos residence. That was his first such media appearance since he assumed office about 18 months ago.

Topics discussed included subsidy removal, tax bills, economic reforms, size of governance and corruption.

While answering questions, President Tinubu downplayed concerns over the bloated size of his government and said he won’t reduce the size of his cabinet.

“I am not prepared to reduce the size of my cabinet,” the president said. “I saw the need when I put them together. Don’t give someone an assignment they cannot fulfill.”

The president also spoke on the cost-of-living crisis in the country. For millions of Nigerians, the government’s policies, such as the removal of petroleum subsidies and the floating of the naira, are causing economic hardship.

He maintained that he did the right thing by announcing the removal of petrol subsidy at his inauguration last year. “I have no regrets removing petrol subsidy,” he said.

When asked if his government would consider price control to check the high cost of goods and services, the Nigerian leader said he doesn’t believe in price control: “We just continue to supply the market, we work hard to supply the market,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the country’s security situation and praised the service chiefs for their hard work: “I am proud of what they are doing today,” the president said.

Former top officials of the military, including those of the army and air force, and a former National Security Adviser, who served previous administrations, have been prosecuted for allegedly stealing public funds while in office.

However, President Tinubu said he would not probe “any service chief,” when asked if he has plans to do such. “You cannot disrespect the institution because of threats of probe,” he said.

The Nigerian leader also spoke about the tax bills before the National Assembly. He said tax amendments require negotiations and concessions, and he was open to such.

The bills have faced stiff opposition from the northern parts of the country, notably from some governors who described them as “anti-North.”

Mr Tinubu also justified borrowing money from international financial institutions to finance Nigeria’s budget. He said obtaining loans is not a criminal act and that such loans are obtained to develop the nation’s infrastructure.

While the president believes corruption cannot be eradicated, he said it can be reduced to the barest minimum and implementing certain mechanisms will prevent it from happening. Mr Tinubu mentioned the student loan scheme, an increase in the minimum wage, and the removal of petrol subsidies as efforts of his administration to prevent corruption.

The president also blamed organisers for the fatal stampedes that occurred in Oyo, Anambra, and Abuja, the Nigerian capital. “I see this as a very grave error on the part of the organisers,” the Nigerian leader said. Over 60 people, including children, died in incidents in the three states.

