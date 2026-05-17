A defier of averages
(not a verse for Mark Nwagwu @89)
Just One step before the Ninth
Ninth floor defined only by grace
Grace, as falls short
Short, short of expectations
Expectations of world bodies
Bodies of proclamations
Proclamators of life spans
Spans of averages
Averages of the negro
Negro man of the Nigerian stock
Stock of this Igboid soul
Soulful in sadness and joy
…
Soul survivor and witness of/to:
• truth and falsehood
• WW II
• Iva Valley Massacre
• the Korean War
• Cuban Missile Crisis
• the Agbekoya Unrest, the Araba, the Civil War
Mark, Mark ooo, Mark Nwagwu, child of the Ikenga, It’s of you that we speak today, It’s of you that the world proclaims @89 — for joy, health and cheer of the soul.
Ṣọlá ỌLỌRUNYỌMÍ is honoured to be the supervisor of Mark Nwagwu, a professor of molecular biology, whose second PhD in the University of Ibadan is on Cultural Stem Cell.
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