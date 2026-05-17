A defier of averages

(not a verse for Mark Nwagwu @89)

Just One step before the Ninth

Ninth floor defined only by grace

Grace, as falls short

Short, short of expectations

Expectations of world bodies

Bodies of proclamations

Proclamators of life spans

Spans of averages

Averages of the negro

Negro man of the Nigerian stock

Stock of this Igboid soul

Soulful in sadness and joy

…

Soul survivor and witness of/to:

•⁠ ⁠truth and falsehood

•⁠ ⁠WW II

•⁠ ⁠Iva Valley Massacre

•⁠ ⁠the Korean War

•⁠ ⁠Cuban Missile Crisis

•⁠ ⁠the Agbekoya Unrest, the Araba, the Civil War

Mark, Mark ooo, Mark Nwagwu, child of the Ikenga, It’s of you that we speak today, It’s of you that the world proclaims @89 — for joy, health and cheer of the soul.

Ṣọlá ỌLỌRUNYỌMÍ is honoured to be the supervisor of Mark Nwagwu, a professor of molecular biology, whose second PhD in the University of Ibadan is on Cultural Stem Cell.

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