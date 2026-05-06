The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has asked candidates who were successful in the earlier stages of its 2025 recruitment exercise to proceed to the next phase by updating their profiles on its recruitment portal.

In a notice issued by the service management and posted on its official X page on Wednesday, the agency said shortlisted candidates are required to visit its recruitment portal to complete a designated form as part of the final selection process.

According to the notice, the portal will close at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, 10 May.

The service said the information submitted by candidates would form part of their updated profiles for the final interview and physical screening.

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“All successful candidates are to ensure that the information provided is accurate and valid, as this will constitute their updated profiles for the final interview and physical screening,” the notice stated.

The agency also reiterated that it does not request payments for recruitment and does not contact applicants through unofficial channels.

It stressed that the recruitment process remains strictly free and fair, warning candidates to disregard fraudulent messages and avoid making payments to individuals claiming to facilitate recruitment.

“The Service wishes to reiterate that it does not solicit payments for recruitment or contact applicants through unofficial channels, as the recruitment process is strictly free and fair,” it said.

Applicants were advised to verify all recruitment-related information only through the official communication channels of the service.

The management also provided help desk lines for enquiries and said support services are available from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The recruitment exercise is part of the service’s ongoing efforts to strengthen manpower and improve operational efficiency across commands nationwide.

The NCS launched its 2025 recruitment drive on 27 December 2024, with the application portal remaining open until 2 January 2025.

The exercise aimed to fill about 3,927 vacancies, but it received over 573,000 applications.

During that period, some of the complaints/challenges applicants faced were technical glitches and portal jamming due to the overwhelming number of applicants, which reportedly caused the website to crash/acted sluggishly, making it difficult for many to submit their applications.

Similarly, many applicants reportedly lamented the Pre-Test Portal’s malfunction. At the time, some of the candidates complained that the pre-test platform crashed in September 2025, leaving them with “500 Internal Server Error” messages while trying to practice before the main test.

Additionally, many applicants were unable to print their acknowledgement slips after submission, and the requirement to use laptops with webcams and facial verification triggered anxiety.

The system was reported to be overly sensitive to noise, causing some candidates to fear automatic disqualification.

Some applicants had expressed dissatisfaction with the process so far, leaving many with fears that the exercise was not transparent or being delayed to favour some high-profile individual candidates.