The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in reclaiming Osun State in the forthcoming 2026 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the election for 8 August.

The incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, defeated former governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in the 2022 election. Mr Oyetola was seeking re-election at the time but lost to Mr Adeleke, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Due to the leadership crisis in the PDP, Mr Adeleke defected to the Accord Party, under which he is seeking a second term.

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However, concerns persist over the party’s limited grassroots presence in the state, which many believe could affect his re-election chances.

The upcoming poll is expected to be highly competitive, evolving from a traditionally two-party contest into a three-horse race with the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, remains a key political figure in the state.

Speaking during a nationwide media chat on Wednesday night, the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, acknowledged that the election would be keenly contested but expressed optimism about his party’s chances.

Mr Basiru, a former senator who lost his re-election bid in 2023, said the party had begun mobilising its structures across federal constituencies, senatorial districts, and the state, including women and student groups.

“The election of Osun is going to be tough. As far as it may be, we’re very confident that, with the strategy we’re adopting, setting up a grassroots campaign is a part of it.

“As at the time I was in Osun, I was able to meet with the federal constituency structure, the senatorial campaign structure and of course the state campaign structure. I was also able to meet with the women and student groups campaigning for our party,’ he said.

The national secretary added that the APC is relying on a data-driven approach to secure victory.

“Without saying so much about strategy, we believe in a data-driven process to be able to ensure that we have a victory in that election.”

The election

Since Mr Oyetola’s defeat in 2022, the APC has become a minority party in Osun State, with diminished political influence.

The party’s governorship candidate, Munirudeen Oyebamiji, served as commissioner for finance under Mr Oyetola.

The election is shaping up as a three-way contest among the incumbent, Mr Adeleke of the Accord Party, Mr Oyebamiji of the APC, and Najeem Salam of the ADC.

Mr Salam, a former speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, is leveraging the political influence of Mr Aregbesola, who, in addition to being ADC national secretary, is a former governor of the state with strong grassroots structures across all local government areas.