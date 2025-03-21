The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State says it has uncovered an illegal maternity home, allegedly involved in child trafficking, unlawful medical practice and impersonation.
Timfon John, the spokesperson for the command, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Friday.
Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the illegal maternity home was uncovered in Usung Atiat, Abak Local Government Area of the state.
She said the rescued women have been placed under protective care, and investigations are ongoing to uncover other collaborators and ensure justice is served.
“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command raided the premises and arrested a female, who was found harbouring seven pregnant women and five infants, aged between two weeks and one year.
“Further search led to the recovery of various medical supplies, including syringes, drip lines, herbs, and immunisation records, for which the suspect had no legal authorisation,” Ms John said.
The police spokesperson reiterated the command’s commitment to dismantling illegal activities endangering vulnerable individuals.
She urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.
(NAN)
