Nigeria is facing a critical moment in its economic and social trajectory.

According to the Development Research and Projects Centre’s 2024 issue brief, approximately 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population is under the age of 30.

A nation blessed with one of the largest youth populations in the world, should be on the path to dynamic growth and innovation.

Instead, the country is witnessing a mass exodus of its young talents, popularly known as Japa—a wave of migration where skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and young graduates are leaving Nigeria in search of better opportunities abroad.

This phenomenon is driven by economic hardship, high unemployment, inflation, insecurity, poor governance, and lack of trust in the system.

Many young Nigerians, disillusioned by failed policies and limited opportunities, see no future in the country.

As a result, Nigeria is not just losing its brightest minds but also sacrificing the potential economic boom that comes from an empowered and engaged youth population.

If Nigeria is to reverse this brain drain and transform its youth into a driving force for economic prosperity, the government and private sector must take urgent, strategic actions to harness their potential.

One of the most pressing issues is youth unemployment and underemployment, which has reached alarming levels.

Many young Nigerians, despite having university degrees, struggle to secure jobs that match their skills.

To address this, the government must prioritise industrialisation and economic diversification, creating sustainable job opportunities in technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors.

Special economic zones and tax incentives should be introduced to encourage industries to absorb young talents and create employment on a large scale.

Furthermore, entrepreneurship must be at the heart of Nigeria’s economic strategy. The youth of today are creative, tech-savvy, and eager to innovate, yet they face significant barriers such as limited access to capital, poor infrastructure, and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The government and financial institutions must increase access to low-interest loans and grants for young entrepreneurs, while also simplifying the process of starting and running a business.

Investing in business incubation hubs, mentorship programs, and digital skills training will empower young Nigerians to build businesses that can drive economic growth.

The tech industry is one area where Nigeria’s youth have already demonstrated their global competitiveness. Startups in fintech, e-commerce, and digital solutions have attracted millions of dollars in foreign investments.

However, these successes are still the exception rather than the rule. The government must support the expansion of Nigeria’s digital economy by investing in affordable internet access, digital infrastructure, and policies that encourage innovation rather than stifle it.

Tech hubs, coding academies, and remote work opportunities should be expanded to integrate more young people into the digital workforce.

Another critical area is education and skill development. Nigeria’s education system must be reformed to prioritise practical, skills-based learning over outdated theoretical curricula.

The gap between what is taught in universities and the needs of the labor market must be bridged through stronger industry-academic partnerships.

Vocational and technical education should be strengthened to equip young people with skills in areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, agribusiness, and creative arts—sectors with the potential to drive economic transformation.

Restoring trust in governance and leadership is also essential. Many young Nigerians feel disenfranchised and disconnected from the political system, believing that their voices do not count.

To rebuild confidence, the government must demonstrate accountability, transparency, and inclusivity in decision-making.

Policies should be developed with youth participation, ensuring that young people have a seat at the table in shaping the country’s future. The inclusion of more young professionals in governance and leadership positions will send a powerful message that Nigeria values its youth as partners in progress.

Moreover, Nigeria must create an enabling environment for return migration. Many young Nigerians abroad are willing to return home if the conditions improve.

Policies should be introduced to attract skilled returnees, offering incentives such as tax breaks, business grants, and specialised employment programs. Countries like India and China have successfully implemented returnee programs, leading to economic transformations fueled by their diaspora. Nigeria can learn from these models and actively engage its global talent network.

The future of Nigeria depends on how well it engages, supports, and empowers its youth.

If the right policies and opportunities are put in place, Nigeria can transform its young population into a powerful economic engine, rather than losing them to migration.

The time for action is now! Nigeria’s prosperity depends on it.

