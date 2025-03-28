Enyimba International FC endured a frustrating evening in Ikenne as Remo Stars secured a 2-0 victory over the People’s Elephant in their NPFL Matchday 31 clash.

The loss saw Stanley Eguma’s side drop to ninth on the log, with their push for a continental ticket now under serious threat.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s high-flying Remo Stars proved too clinical, with Olamilekan Adedayo and Samson Olasupo getting on the scoresheet on the 28th and 67th minutes respectively.

For Eguma, it was an evening of regrets, missed opportunities, and painful reflections on what could have been.

Wastefulness in front of goal: A costly undoing

Speaking after the game, Eguma expressed disappointment, insisting that his team did not deserve to lose by such a margin.

“Well, actually, it wasn’t the result we expected here. We came here with a game plan hoping that, at worst, we would take a point back.”

The Enyimba coach lamented his side’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, which ultimately decided the contest.

“But it happened this way. I think the scoreline did not reflect the game. We had the first chance of scoring the first goal, but we missed it.

“Our inability to convert our chances was our bane today. Yes, we give it to them; Remo played well. But we also created chances, and they converted theirs while we didn’t.”

Eguma believes that with better finishing, his side could have scored up to three goals, changing the course of the game entirely.

“I think if we had converted our chances, we would have even got up to three goals today. But I think it’s just one of those days in football.”

Solving Enyimba’s finishing problem

With crucial games ahead, Enyimba’s lack of cutting edge in attack could prove detrimental to their ambitions. When asked about possible solutions, Eguma emphasised the need for immediate improvement.

“We have to go back and work on our conversion rates. We need to really improve on our conversion rates.”

“That is the only thing that has been our problem. Even at home, we played well, created several chances, but couldn’t convert them.”

Eguma issued a wake-up call to his players, urging them to step up in front of goal as the season enters a critical phase.

“I think that my players need to rise to the occasion and ensure that they convert their chances. Because at this point in time in the league, we cannot afford costly mistakes.”

Where was the game lost?

For Eguma, the defining moment came when his team failed to capitalise on their early chances.

“I think when you create chances and don’t convert them, that’s when you lose it,” he said.

“Because it’s a two-way thing; you create chances and fail to score, while the opponent takes theirs. The game is won and lost in those moments.”

He pointed to two missed goal-scoring opportunities, one in the early stages and another in the dying minutes, as the turning points of the match.

“When we lost our first chance and couldn’t convert it, that was the moment things started slipping away. Then, towards the dying minute, we got another chance; we should have scored. But again, we missed it.”

Enyimba’s continental ambitions slipping away?

Despite dropping to ninth place, Enyimba remain only four points of the final continental qualification spot. But can they still make a late push for a CAF ticket?

Eguma remains optimistic, though he acknowledges that improvements are needed.

“Well, for now, we keep playing. We’ll take it one match at a time. At the end of the day, football is unpredictable,” he said.

Stating further that, “All we need to do is improve on our performances, especially at home. We cannot afford to drop points at home, and we must also find ways to get results in away games.”

With just a few matches left, Eguma insists his team will not give up.

“We can still be there. We will not give up until it’s over. We’ll keep working and ensure that we get points both home and away.”

As the race for continental qualification heats up in the NPFL, Enyimba will need to sharpen their attacks if they hope to return to Africa’s biggest club competitions.

