An Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi State has sentenced Chekube Odom, a 30-year-old man, to three years in prison for escaping from the lawful custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre in the state.
Mr Odom, whose address was unknown, had two years left to complete his initial sentence for stealing before he ran away.
The defendant was charged with escape from prison custody.
He pleaded guilty.
|
Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sabastine Alumona, on Tuesday, told the court that Mr Odom jumped the prison on 27 June 2024 when he was brought out for a clean-up.
“How he was recaptured was that he committed another offence of burglary and stealing. He was arrested and taken to the correctional centre.
ALSO READ: Court sends former NHIS boss to prison after arraignment for N90.4m fraud
“Unfortunately to him, the prison warders recognised the defendant as the same person that had run away from their custody.
According to the prosecutor, escaping from prison is punishable under section 135 of the criminal code, Cap 33 Vol. 1 of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.
In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Ezinne Uguru, jailed the defendant for three years.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999