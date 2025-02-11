An Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi State has sentenced Chekube Odom, a 30-year-old man, to three years in prison for escaping from the lawful custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre in the state.

Mr Odom, whose address was unknown, had two years left to complete his initial sentence for stealing before he ran away.

The defendant was charged with escape from prison custody.

He pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sabastine Alumona, on Tuesday, told the court that Mr Odom jumped the prison on 27 June 2024 when he was brought out for a clean-up.

“How he was recaptured was that he committed another offence of burglary and stealing. He was arrested and taken to the correctional centre.

“Unfortunately to him, the prison warders recognised the defendant as the same person that had run away from their custody.

According to the prosecutor, escaping from prison is punishable under section 135 of the criminal code, Cap 33 Vol. 1 of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Ezinne Uguru, jailed the defendant for three years.

(NAN)

