The Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan to the motoring public ahead of the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Race on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Osiyemi announced that the marathon will be held from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., starting at the National Stadium in Surulere.

The marathon route will follow Ikorodu Road toward Anthony (Bertola), then through Gbagada to the Third Mainland Bridge, and finally head inbound towards Lagos Island.

“From there, it will continue through Dolphin Road, leading to Alfred Rewane Road and onward to Falomo Roundabout.

“The race will continue through Bourdillon Road, crossing the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge to connect Admiralty Way.

“From Admiralty Way, the route extends to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, continues through Akin Adesola, and concludes at Ahmadu Bello Way, Eko Atlantic,” he said.

He said concrete barriers would be placed on all adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections from the National Stadium (starting point) to Ahmadu Bello Way (Eko Atlantic, the end point of the race).

“This will be manned by Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and the Lagos State Waste Management Authority to prevent other road users access to the main race corridor,” he said.

He noted that alternative routes had been mapped out for motorists to ensure seamless commuting during the marathon.

“Mainland to Island: motorists from Ikeja and its environs heading to Victoria Island should use Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Eko Bridge, then proceed via Outer Marina to their destinations.

“Motorists from Badagry, Mile 2, and surrounding areas en route to Victoria Island should pass through Apapa via Orile, then link Eko Bridge and continue through outer Marina.

“Motorists from Surulere and its environs should access the island via Iponri/Iganmu, linking Eko Bridge to reach Outer Marina.

“Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Mowe and nearby areas) should take the Ojota Slip Road, connect Ikorodu Road, and continue through Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge,” he said.

The commissioner urged motorists from Okota to use Mile 2/Orile, connecting to Eko Bridge and Outer Marina.

He added that motorists from Sango-Otta should pass through Mushin, link Funsho Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), and proceed to Eko Bridge via Outer Marina.

He said motorists from the Epe-Lekki Expressway (Epe, Ajah, Lekki, and environs) should take Marwa Junction, connect Admiralty Way, and cross the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge to their destinations.

For motorists from Lagos Island to the Mainland, he said they would be diverted to Apongbon Bridge, then Eko Bridge, accessing Costain Roundabout, Iponri, and Bode Thomas.

“Alternatively, they can take the Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout, linking Apapa Road to Oyingbo/Jebba and then Herbert Macaulay Road. Motorists can also use Victoria Island to link Independence Bridge and CMS Bridge, then proceed via Apongbon to Ijora-Olopa, Iddo, and Oyingbo, connecting Herbert Macaulay Road.

“The Third Mainland Bridge will remain closed to traffic heading towards Lagos Island but will be accessible to motorists travelling to the mainland,” he said.

Mr Osiyemi reassured Lagos residents that traffic management officials would be deployed to minimise disruptions. He also urged the public to plan their trips by using alternative routes and other modes of transportation.

“Motorists are implored to be patient during the partial/total closure of the roads,” he added.

NAN

