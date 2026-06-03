The Federal Ministry of Finance has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to attracting foreign investment and strengthening economic partnerships with global financial institutions following the country’s participation in an investment engagement at the London Stock Exchange.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Head of Information and Public Relations, Efe Ovuakporie.

It said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, represented President Bola Tinubu at the official opening of trading at the London Stock Exchange alongside the President of Ghana and other African leaders.

The ministry noted that the event brought together heads of government, finance ministers, policymakers, investors, chief executives and representatives of major financial institutions from Africa, Europe, and other regions.

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It said the participation of African leaders reflected ongoing efforts to position the continent as an attractive destination for investment and long-term economic partnerships.

“The participation of African leaders in the opening of one of the world’s foremost financial markets reflected a growing commitment to positioning the continent as a preferred destination for investment and long-term economic partnerships,” the statement said.

The ministry added that the event provided an opportunity to showcase Africa’s economic potential and highlight reforms being implemented across the continent to improve the business environment and attract investment.

During engagements at the event, Mr Oyedele reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to economic reforms aimed at promoting stability, supporting private sector growth and strengthening investor confidence.

He also stressed the importance of closer collaboration between African economies and international financial institutions to unlock investment opportunities, expand infrastructure and accelerate inclusive growth.

The event also featured a private executive breakfast session themed “Navigating a World in Transition,” where African leaders and global investors discussed changing economic conditions, geopolitical developments and emerging trends shaping international investment decisions.

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The ministry said the discussions created an avenue for direct engagement between African policymakers and international business leaders on strategies for improving economic resilience and attracting sustainable investment.

Participants explored opportunities in infrastructure financing, capital market development, trade facilitation and technology-driven growth.

“The leaders emphasised the importance of building stronger bridges between Africa and global financial centres to unlock new sources of capital needed to support development priorities across the continent,” the statement added.

The ministry said Nigeria’s participation formed part of broader efforts to deepen economic diplomacy, expand access to international capital and strengthen partnerships that support long-term economic growth and development.

It added that the engagement ended with a shared commitment by African leaders, investors and business executives to strengthen economic cooperation and deepen investment flows between Africa and the United Kingdom.