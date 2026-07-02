Consumer goods manufacturer PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Oghenekevwe Ogefere as Company Secretary, effective from 1 July.

The company disclosed this in a regulatory filing signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Oghale Elueni, on Thursday, noting that the appointment followed the expiration of the term of engagement of Alsec Nominees Limited as the company’s secretary.

“The Board recognises and appreciates Alsec Nominees Limited for its dedicated service, professionalism, and valuable contributions to the Company during its tenure as Company Secretary, and wishes the firm continued success in its future endeavours,” the company stated.

Profile

Ms Ogefere is currently the Head of Legal at the company and is a seasoned legal, corporate governance, and regulatory affairs professional with over 13 years of experience.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Her experience spans company secretarial practice, corporate and board governance, legal advisory, and regulatory compliance.

Before joining the company, she was the Senior Regulatory Affairs and Compliance Manager and Data Protection Officer at Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Ms Ogefere holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree from the University of Benin.

She is also a member of the Nigerian Bar and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.