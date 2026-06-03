The Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, has debunked reports of attacks on schools, saying there was no record of a breach of the peace in the schools.

The agency, in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Adeniken, on Wednesday said the reports are “false and misleading.”

Mr Adeniken said there is no confirmed case of bandit invasion or occupation in any part of Ondo State as being speculated.

He therefore, urged residents of the state continue their lawful daily activities and business engagements.

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“The information being circulated regarding the presence of bandits in the Akure metropolis is false. We advise members of the public to disregard such reports and refrain from spreading unverified information.

“Citizens are encouraged to continue their lawful daily activities and business engagements without fear, while also remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious movements or activities to security agencies,” Mr Adeniken said.

Rumours of attacks

Stories of attacks by bandits on Wednesday sent parents and guardians running to schools to withdraw their wards, as the security situation in the state remains tense.

Although there were no confirmed attacks, women were seen running out of markets and leaving their places of work to secure their children at schools.

There were initial reports that St Loius High School in Akure was being attacked while another report emerged later that the attack was on Fiwasaye Girls High School.

Although the reports of the attacks turned out to be false, the panic was intense and reignited fear across communities around the Akure metropolis.

Esrlier on Tuesday, a similar rumour spread across the Odigbo Local Government Area that the local council had ordered the closure of schools for fear of attacks by bandits.

The council officials later came out to debunk the rumour, saying no such order was given and that there were no threats to schools in the local government.

Residents noted that the panic is arising from the Oyo incident where a recent abduction of school children and teachers has drawn reactions from across the country.

There were efforts by the school authorities to calm the parents and assure them of the safety of their children, though they still panicked and moved their children away.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ondo State staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the release of the school children and their teachers.

A similar protest was carried out by civil society groups in Akure on Wednesday.

The Ondo State Government and the Police Command in Ondo State have separately debunked the rumour, assuring of the safety of the residents.

Special patrol

Mr Jimoh said Amotekun has directed all Area commanders, the coordinators, and heads of tactical units, to continue their 24/7 special patrols across the 18 local government areas of the state, particularly around schools, churches, public facilities, critical national assets, and other strategic locations to prevent and combat any kind of criminal activities.

He urged residents not to “panic or spread unverified information capable of creating fear and unnecessary tension among the populace.”

Mr Adeniken reaffirmed the corps commitment to protecting the people of the state and maintaining a safe environment for residents and visitors alike.