The average retail price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) rose to ₦1,532.93 per litre in April 2026, up from ₦1,288.54 recorded in March, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday.

The latest Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch shows that the April price represents an 18.97 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis.

The report also indicates that on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price rose from ₦1,239.33 in April 2025 to ₦1,532.93 in April 2026, representing a 23.69 per cent increase.

According to the NBS data, Yobe recorded the highest average retail price at ₦1,599.05 per litre, followed by Edo at ₦ 1,595.74 and Bauchi at ₦ 1,589.07.

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On the other hand, Niger recorded the lowest average price at ₦1,403.89 per litre, followed by Sokoto at ₦1,404.16 and Katsina at ₦1,406.28.

The South-South recorded the highest average retail price at ₦1,566.76 per litre, while the North-West recorded the lowest at the ₦1,508.81 per litre.

Diesel price increases

The National Bureau of Statistics also said the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) rose by 50.16 per cent on a month-on-month basis in April 2026.

The price increased from N1,648.06 per litre in March to N2,474.69 per litre in April.

On a year-on-year basis, diesel price increased by 43.67 per cent from ₦1,722.45 per litre in April 2025 to N2,474.69 per litre in April 2026.

Nasarawa recorded the highest average diesel price at ₦2,818.94 per litre, followed by Ebonyi at ₦2,754.06 and Taraba at ₦2,704.76.

Kebbi recorded the lowest price at ₦2,180.28 per litre, followed by Kogi at ₦2,192.70 and Katsina at ₦2,269.14.

The North-East recorded the highest average diesel price at ₦2,603 per litre, while the North-West recorded the lowest at ₦2,409.34 per litre.

The report highlights continued variation in petrol and diesel prices across states and geopolitical zones during the period under review.