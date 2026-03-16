The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says four unauthorised persons have been apprehended near Akure airport.

This is contained in a statement by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Agbebire said the arrest followed a distress alert after suspicious individuals were sighted behind the airport perimeter, near the Eleyewo community.

He said FAAN’s Aviation Security, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and other local security outfits launched a joint search operation.

According to him, some individuals attempted to flee the area during the operation by the joint security team.

“Four suspects were eventually apprehended and handed over to the police area command for further interrogation,” Agbebire said.

He commended the collaboration among aviation security personnel, the military, police and local security groups.

“The swift response of security agencies, including Amotekun and community vigilantes, led to the successful arrest,” he added.

Mr Agbebire said the incident underscored the need to strengthen airport perimeter protection across the country.

He noted that the federal government, through the Ministry of Aviation, had accelerated modern perimeter fencing and improved security infrastructure at airports.

READ ALSO: FAAN sets up task force to improve cargo operations at airports

“Work has already begun in phases to ensure FAAN-managed airports are better protected against unlawful access and other security threats,” he said.

FAAN reassured travellers and host communities of its commitment to maintaining safety and security at airport facilities nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a control tower personnel noticed unusual movement on the runway and alerted security operatives.

The alert prompted a swift response from security teams, leading to the arrest of four suspects near the airport.

(NAN)