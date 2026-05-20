An Imam at the National Mosque of Nigeria, Abuja, Abdulkadir Solagberu, has lauded the impact of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, saying he has turned the examination body into a model for public institutions in the country.

Mr Solagberu said under Mr Oloyede, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, JAMB became the nation’s most credible examination agency.

The cleric, in a statement he personally signed and issued in Ilorin, commended Mr Oloyede for promoting probity and service delivery at the agency.

He described Mr Oloyede’s tenure as the golden age of the examinations body.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The cleric described the ex- vice-chancellor as a good ambassador of the Nigerian Muslim community, an academic and administrator.

Mr Solagberu urged the JAMB boss, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, to continue to work hard.

He called on Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to emulate Mr Oloyede for the nation to achieve its full potential.

Mr Solagberu is the proprietor of the proposed Darul Kitab University, Ilorin.