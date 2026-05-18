The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), has announced that it will commence implementation of the Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID) system, urging companies, individuals, enterprises, and businesses to integrate onto the platform as it replaces the existing TIN Validation API.

NRS disclosed the move on Monday in a statement posted on its X handle, noting that the effort is to deliver services across the nation’s tax system.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen tax administration and enhance tax transparency.

The new development follows the launch of Rev360 by NRS, an integrated and intelligent ecosystem to meet taxpayers’ needs and integrate the tax system since the Nigeria 2025 tax reform took effect on 1 January.

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NRS said the implementation of Tax ID is in line with Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which mandate every taxable person in Nigeria to obtain a Tax ID.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) hereby notifies the public of the implementation of the Taxpayer Identification (Tax ID), in line with Sections 6, 7, and 8 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, which mandate every taxable person in Nigeria to obtain a Tax ID,” the statement read.

Tax ID

According to NRS, the Tax ID will serve as a single, unified identity for all taxpayers, enabling seamless interaction with tax authorities at both federal and sub-national levels.

The tax authority said the Tax ID is designed to consolidate taxpayer records, eliminate duplication, and ensure more efficient management of tax-related information.

NRS said it ensures ‘single tax identity’, meaning that one Tax ID will work for all tax transactions and engagements of an entity.

The tax body added that the Tax ID also ensures ‘simplified compliance’, enhancing the ease of registration, filing, and tax payment. It also provides ‘improved transparency’, ensuring better visibility and tracking of taxpayer records.

NRS stated that the introduction of Tax ID in the Nigerian fiscal system will enhance revenue assurance, enabling a reduction in tax leakages and improved accountability.

It is also expected to ensure ‘data harmonisation’ by aligning taxpayer information across all tiers of government.

Integration

The tax authority urged MDAs, financial institutions, and other concerned bodies to commence adopting the Tax ID system to replace the existing TIN Validation API via NRS.

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The tax body said individuals and enterprises should contact its standardisation and modernisation department for Tax ID integration, while corporate entities should contact the tax automation department.

“In line with the foregoing, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), financial institutions, and other organizations currently utilizing the TIN Validation API are hereby notified that the new Tax ID system will replace the existing TIN Validation API.

“All organizations requiring integration or validation services related to Tax ID for individuals, enterprises and business names are advised to contact the Standardisation and Modernisation Department of the JRB via [email protected], while integration or validation services related to Tax ID for corporate entities are advised to contact the Tax Automation Department of the NRS [email protected] for access to the Tax ID API and related integration guidelines,” the statement read.