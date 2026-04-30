The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has officially announced the Go-Live of Rev360, its next-generation tax administration platform, to mark a significant transition to Tax Administration 3.0.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported NRS’s plan to launch Rev360, a platform that introduces a more advanced, integrated, and intelligent ecosystem to meet taxpayers’ demands, and go live on 30 April.

The Rev360 launch came after the Nigerian 2025 tax reform took effect from 1 January, which aims to harmonise the tax system and reduce overlapping taxes by consolidating them into a unified code to ease business operations.

In a statement on Thursday, the NRS reiterated that the tax platform introduces a more seamless, transparent, and efficient approach to managing tax obligations.

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According to tax authority, the Rev360 transitions Nigerian tax processes from manual to a digitized system, offering an integrated, taxpayer-centric Tax Administration 3.0.

“Rev360 represents a transformational step in the NRS’s journey from manual and digitized processes to a fully integrated, intelligent, and taxpayer-centric system.

“It builds on previous advancements in digital tax administration and introduces a more seamless, transparent, and efficient approach to managing tax obligations,” the statement noted.

The rollout of Rev360 is part of a broader institutional transformation agenda being driven by the NRS to emphasize modernization, operational efficiency, and improved taxpayer experience.

Speaking on the significance of the launch, the Executive Chairman of NRS, Zacch Adedeji, said Rev360 will create a seamless tax-paying experience for Nigerians, noting that the process of tax payment will no longer be a burden.

“Rev360 is more than a platform; it is a statement of intent. It reflects our commitment to building a tax system that works seamlessly for every Nigerian, strengthens trust in public institutions, and supports the growth of our economy.

“This is about creating a future where tax administration is not a burden, but an enabler of national development,” the NRS boss, Mr Adedeji stated.

Pre-launch programme

The body added that it completed a comprehensive nationwide readiness programme designed to prepare stakeholders across the tax ecosystem, ahead of Thursday’s Go-Live.

This programme includes End-User Training (EUT) across tax offices nationwide, stakeholder webinar series engaging taxpayers, consultants, professional and business associations, and physical sensitization sessions across multiple regions.

The NRS said that other programmes it conducted ahead of the official launch of the Rev360 are live demonstrations and guided walkthroughs of the platform, deployment of product videos, change impact videos, and “how-to” series to support users’ onboarding and development, and distribution of the Rev360 User Guide.

The NRS further explained that it finalized and deployed a structured feedback and support framework to ensure continuous engagement and responsiveness.

According to the tax authority, the support framework includes a comprehensive set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS), developed from real stakeholder interactions and published across official platforms, a multi-channel feedback system designed to capture and respond to user input across all engagement touchpoints, and a clearly defined response cadence, ensuring timely resolution of inquiries and issues.

“These efforts are aimed at ensuring that taxpayers, consultants, and all users of the platform are not only aware of Rev360, but fully prepared and supported in its use,” the NRS added.

Rev360

Rev360 is designed to deliver significant improvements across the tax lifecycle, including simplified processes, faster service delivery, enhanced transparency, and real-time visibility into tax transactions.

The platform, according to the NRS, is expected to improve compliance, strengthen revenue administration, and enhance the overall taxpayer experience.

The transition to Rev360 will be implemented in phases, beginning with Medium and Emerging Taxpayers, and subsequently extending to Government and Large Taxpayers, to ensure a structured and effective rollout.

The NRS reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and leadership in tax administration through the Go-Live of Rev360.