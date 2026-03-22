Binani Global Air Services, also known as Binani Air, has officially received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NAAC), marking the company’s entry into the Nigerian aviation industry.

The certification, issued in Abuja, authorises the airline to commence commercial flight operations and represents the culmination of years of planning, regulatory compliance, and strategic development by the Binani Group.

Speaking on the development, Binani Group President, Aminatu Danjuma Goje, described the achievement as the realisation of a long-held vision driven by faith, resilience, and determination.

She highlighted the collective effort behind the milestone, emphasising the role of leadership, family support, and team dedication.

Ms Goje also lauded the role of her mother, who doubles as the group’s chairperson, Aishatu Binani, acknowledging her visionary leadership, strength, and unwavering commitment that continue to inspire excellence at every level, according to her.

“Today is not just a milestone—it is the fulfilment of a vision, a journey of faith, resilience, and unwavering belief. With hearts full of gratitude and pride, we at Binani Group celebrate the official issuance of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Binani Global Air Services, Binani Air by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in Abuja.

“As President of Binani Group of Companies, I, Aminatu Danjuma Goje, express my deepest appreciation to my father, Dahiru Ahmed, whose prayers, wisdom, and steadfast guidance laid the very foundation upon which this dream stands today.

“And to our incredible team, the backbone of this achievement—your dedication, resilience, and tireless efforts have turned a bold vision into reality. This success belongs to every single one of you,” Ms Goje said.

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According to the Binani Group president, the air operation certificate is more than an achievement, but a new era. With regulatory approval secured, the company expressed its readiness to begin operations in the near future to serve its customers.

“It is the beginning of a new era. Binani Global Air Services is ready to rise, ready to lead, and ready to soar to even greater heights,” she added.