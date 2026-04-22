The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the public to ignore fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications falsely claiming to be from or linked to the bank, adding that they are intended to mislead recipients.

The central bank raised the alarm in a statement signed by the CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Ali, on Tuesday, urging the public to disregard fraudulent online communications.

According to the apex bank, the alleged fraudulent messages peddled false information about the CBN’s leadership and policy issues, while also intending to hack personal accounts.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to alert members of the public to the circulation of fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications purporting to originate from or be associated with the Bank, which are intended to misinform members of the public.

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“These fraudulent messages, which prompt recipients to click links, peddle false information about the Bank’s leadership, licensing, and policy issues, and are intended to hack personal accounts,” the statement noted.

The bank further urged Nigerians to only rely on information on its official website and recognised media outlets, and to also refrain from clicking suspicious links from unauthorised senders.

“The official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria remains www.cbn.gov.ng. Members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from clicking links or sharing personal information on suspicious websites.

“They are advised to verify the authenticity of all CBN communications through the official website and recognised media outlets, and report any suspected fraudulent site, email, or message to law enforcement authorities,” the apex bank stated.

The CBN further expressed its commitment to safeguarding the Nigerian financial system and continues to strengthen its cybersecurity frameworks in collaboration with relevant agencies to protect the public against digital fraud.

Meanwhile, the CBN’s advice came when Nigerian private and public enterprises faced repeated cyber threats and alleged data breaches in their information systems.

In the past weeks, the information systems of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Remita Payment Service Limited, Sterling Bank, and other entities faced alleged data breaches.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) stated that it has commenced investigations into the alleged data breaches and also issued a regulatory advisory to counter the escalating threats to data security infrastructure.