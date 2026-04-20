Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has announced the successful closing of a US$100 million, 5-year loan facility from the Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank), further strengthening its long-standing partnership with the institution.

The facility, signed at AFC’s just-concluded Investor Day in London, will support AFC’s mandate to accelerate the development of critical infrastructure and industrial assets across Africa.

In an economic environment characterised by global market volatility and evolving investor dynamics, this transaction is strategically significant, underscoring AFC’s access to alternative liquidity pools beyond traditional capital markets and extending its tenor profile. By securing medium-term funding from a key export credit institution such as India Exim, AFC continues to demonstrate its ability to deploy flexible, cost-efficient capital in support of high-impact projects across the continent.

This facility builds on an established relationship with India Exim Bank, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing infrastructure development and economic cooperation between Africa and India. The transaction builds on the successful US$100 million financing completed in 2021, reinforcing AFC’s commitment to diversifying its funding base while deepening strategic engagements with key Asian financial partners.

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Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services of AFC, said, “This facility is an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with India Exim Bank and reflects our shared commitment to advancing infrastructure development across Africa. Access to diversified and long-term capital is critical to delivering transformative projects on the continent, and AFC remains at the forefront, leveraging strategic collaborations with leading institutions to scale our impact and accelerate Africa’s industrialisation.”

As AFC continues to deepen its presence across global funding markets, it remains committed to strengthening partnerships and unlocking innovative sources of capital to advance its mandate. The Corporation plays a catalytic role in mobilising capital for critical infrastructure projects that drive industrialisation, enhance regional integration, and support sustainable economic growth across Africa.

Established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa, AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Nineteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing in and delivering instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services across the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$18.5 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.