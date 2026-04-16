The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announced the upcoming launch of a new revenue administration platform, Rev360, to meet the growing needs of taxpayers and the economy.

The launch was disclosed in a statement by the NRS on Thursday, noting that the platform will introduce a more advanced, integrated, and intelligent ecosystem to meet taxpayers’ demands, and go live on 30 April.

The launch of Rev360 is another effort by the federal government to simplify the Nigerian tax system, improve compliance, and increase government revenue.

Nigeria’s tax reform, effective 1 January, introduces major changes to streamline tax collection and improve compliance, while the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was renamed as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) as part of the overhaul.

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NRS, in its statement on Thursday, said the Tax Administration 3.0, Rev360, will ensure faster processing, improved decision-making, enhanced compliance, and a more seamless user experience for Nigerian taxpayers.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Rev360, its next-generation revenue administration platform, scheduled to go live on 30 April 2026.

“This development marks a significant step in the Service’s continued efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and taxpayer experience across Nigeria’s tax system,” the NRS stated.

Rev360

According to the NRS, the Rev360 represents the next phase in the evolution of tax administration within the service.

From the early era of fragmented processes, the NRS transitioned to a more digital and accessible system through platforms such as TaxPro Max, which enabled electronic filing, improved compliance, and reduced physical interactions.

Building on these gains, the NRS explained that it is introducing Rev360 to ensure a more advanced, integrated, and intelligent ecosystem designed to meet the growing needs of taxpayers and the economy.

“With Rev360, the Service intentionally moves towards Tax Administration 3.0, an era defined by end-to-end automation, real-time reporting, and embedded tax processes into taxpayers’ natural systems.

“This shift enables faster processing, improved decision-making, enhanced compliance, and a more seamless user experience. Taxpayers will benefit from more options in their overall interaction with the Service,” the statement noted.

The tax administrator further explained that the introduction of Rev360 aligns with the broader technology advancement strategy of the NRS.

It stated that the platform reflects the service’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, improving taxpayer confidence, and aligning with global best practices.

Also, the NRS added that Rev360 will commence with the ‘Medium and Emerging Taxpayers’ as the first phase of implementation.

It clarified that comprehensive communication, training, and stakeholder engagement initiatives will continue to be implemented to ensure readiness before the platform goes live.

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“Following a successful pilot, the rollout of Rev360 will commence with the Medium and Emerging Taxpayers as the first phase of implementation. A structured, phased approach has been adopted to ensure stability and provide adequate support to users throughout the transition.

“Comprehensive communication, training, and stakeholder engagement initiatives are also being implemented to ensure readiness ahead of go-live,” the commission stated.

The NRS said Rev360 represents a key milestone in this journey, reinforcing the service’s dedication to innovation and national development.