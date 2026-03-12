Our attention has been drawn to recent reports circulating on online platforms and social media claiming that our offices in Lagos and Abuja were sealed by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) over alleged non-compliance with Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025.

Our offices across Nigeria, including Lagos and Abuja, remain open and fully operational, and we continue to serve our customers, partners, and merchants without disruption.

As a responsible financial technology company operating in Nigeria, we are compliant with all applicable tax obligations and regulatory requirements. We work closely and transparently with all relevant government agencies and regulatory authorities to ensure that our operations consistently meet statutory standards.

The notice referenced in the reports arose from a recent industry-wide directive by the NRS requesting payment platforms to distinctly separate certain statutory charges on their applications for easier reconciliation and transparency.

This administrative clarification affects multiple operators across the industry, not OPay alone. The suggestion that the notice indicates non-payment of taxes is therefore factually incorrect and misleading.

Equally troubling is the selective and deliberate singling out of OPay in a matter that concerns the wider industry. Such reporting not only distorts the facts but also appears calculated to undermine the reputation of a company that has consistently demonstrated strong compliance, transparency, and cooperation with regulators

For the avoidance of doubt, the information currently circulating online suggesting that OPay is shutting down or our offices have been shut down should be disregarded, as it does not reflect the true situation.

OPay remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s digital economy by providing secure, reliable, and inclusive financial services to millions of users nationwide.

Management

OPay Digital Services Limited