A popular Financial Technology (Fintech) firm, OPay, has unveiled its plans to establish a cybersecurity laboratory in the University of Calabar (UniCal).

The Fintech firm disclosed this during a visit to UniCal’s Vice Chancellor, Offiong Offiong, on Tuesday in Calabar.

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the Opay delegation, Itoro Udo, said that the visit was to fulfil the firm’s promise to the university.

“To show how seriously we take this project, representatives of Hunter Flex Intercoms Construction Company, the firm to implement the project, are with us on this visit.

“Opay’s partnership with UniCal began in 2023; the company remains committed to strengthening this relationship by delivering tangible and impactful projects,” he said.

Mr Udo also stated that Opay would support the university in hosting the 2026 edition of the Nigeria University Games scheduled for August.

In his remarks, Mr Offiong, a professor, commended Opay for the initiative, describing it as timely and critical to strengthening the institution’s technological infrastructure.

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He said that the proposed cybersecurity laboratory would position students ahead of their peers in digital skills and innovation.

Mr Offiong said that the university would provide the necessary support for a successful delivery of the project.

“I sincerely commend Opay’s interest in supporting the university in the forthcoming university games, preparations are already underway for a successful hosting.

“The university has planned to sustain the gains from the games by institutionalising key sporting infrastructure,” he said.

(NAN)