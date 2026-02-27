The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has said Nigeria’s power generation has dropped to an average of 4,300 megawatts (MW) due to inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants.

In a statement issued on Friday, NISO attributed the decline in power output to significant gas supply constraints affecting thermal power stations, which account for the largest share of Nigeria’s electricity mix.

“We hereby notify the general public and all market participants that the current average available generation of approximately 4,300MW is primarily due to inadequate gas supply to thermal generating stations,” the statement read.

Persistent grid collapses and erratic power supply have continued to disrupt businesses and households across the country, forcing many Nigerians to rely on alternatives such as generators and solar power.

On 12 February, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) had hinted that Nigeria’s Power supply would be impacted as Seplat schedules four-day maintenance on gas facilities across the country.

The maintenance activities were scheduled to take place between 12 and 15 February, and the NNPC emphasised that some power generation companies that rely on the supply may experience reduced gas availability, which could modestly impact electricity generation within the period.

Gas supply below requirement

According to NISO, thermal power plants collectively require about 1,629.75 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity.

However, as of 23 February 2026, actual gas supply to the plants stood at approximately 692.00 MMSCF per day — less than 43 per cent of the required volume.

The agency said the shortfall has significantly constrained generation output and reduced the amount of electricity available for distribution.

“The available gas supply represents less than 43% of the required volume, resulting in constrained generation output. The current low generation level is fundamentally driven by inadequate gas supply to thermal generating units, leading to reduced energy allocation to the DisCos,” NISO stated.

Load shedding inevitable

NISO explained that when total system generation drops sharply, it is compelled to implement load shedding across the grid to maintain stability and prevent system disturbances.

The operator said available electricity is being dispatched in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Market Rules and allocation percentages across distribution networks.

“When total system generation drops significantly, the Independent System Operator must implement load shedding across the system, while dispatching available energy in line with the NERC MYTO allocation percentages across all distribution networks to maintain grid stability and prevent system disturbances,” the statement added.

The agency acknowledged the inconvenience the situation may cause electricity consumers and market participants, assuring that efforts are ongoing to restore full energy allocation once the gas supply improves.

“While we regret the inconvenience this situation may cause electricity consumers and affected market participants, we will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure full energy allocation as soon as gas supply improves and generation capacity is restored,” it said.