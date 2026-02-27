Nigeria’s economy expanded by 4.07 per cent in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2025, maintaining a steady growth trajectory through the end of the year, data released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show.

The growth rate was higher than the 3.76 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024 and slightly above the 3.98 per cent posted in the third quarter of 2025, signalling a marginal acceleration in economic activity.

In nominal terms, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was valued at ₦122.81 trillion during the quarter, while real GDP stood at ₦63.97 trillion.

Broad-based sector growth

Data from the bureau show that all three major sectors of the economy — agriculture, industry, and services — recorded expansion during the period.

The agriculture sector grew by 4.00 per cent in Q4 2025, compared to 2.54 per cent in the same period of 2024.

Similarly, the industry sector expanded by 3.88 per cent, up from 2.49 per cent recorded a year earlier.

The services sector, which remains the largest contributor to Nigeria’s economy, grew by 4.15 per cent. Although slightly lower than the 4.75 per cent posted in Q4 2024, it remained the largest share of economic output.

In terms of contribution to real GDP, services made up 55.92 per cent of total output during the quarter, while agriculture accounted for 28.66 per cent and industry contributed 15.42 per cent.

Non-oil sector remains dominant

NBS data further showed that the non-oil sector continued to drive overall performance.

The non-oil sector contributed 97.13 per cent to total GDP in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the oil sector accounted for 2.87 per cent.

Average daily oil production stood at 1.58 million barrels per day during the quarter, compared to 1.64 million barrels per day in the preceding quarter.

Despite the slight dip in oil output, overall GDP growth remained positive.

On a full-year basis, Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.87 per cent in 2025, compared to 3.38 per cent recorded in 2024.