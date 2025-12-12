The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said an explosion occurred on the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline, near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

Andy Odeh, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, in a statement earlier on Friday said the incident occurred on 10 December at approximately 5.50 p.m.

“NNPC Limited confirms an incident involving an explosion reported at about 17:50 hours on 10th December 2025 near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State,” the statement said.

The company said the initial observations indicate a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on an NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) pipeline.

The cause of the explosion, according to the NNPC, is still unknown but would be confirmed after a detailed investigation has been concluded.

“Our priority at this time is the safety of nearby communities and the protection of the environment. Emergency response procedures have been activated, and we are working closely with relevant authorities and community leaders to ensure a coordinated approach to mitigate impact,” it said.

NNPC Limited said it remains committed to the highest safety and environmental standards.

“Further updates will be provided as more confirmed information becomes available.”

The Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) owned and operated by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd is a critical natural gas pipeline infrastructure designed to transport natural gas from the Niger Delta region to power stations and industries in the western part of the country.