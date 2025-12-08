The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives has asked the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, to appear before it on Monday, 15 December, over audit queries arising from the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation on the company’s 2021 expenditure records.

The committee also directed Mr Ojulari to submit all outstanding documents related to the company’s expenditure records.

Committee Chairperson Bamidele Salam issued the directives during the committee’s sitting on Monday in Abuja.

NNPCL is expected to address several queries issued by the Auditor-General, including alleged payments to contractors for abandoned projects, non-deduction of statutory taxes, and irregular payments reportedly authorised by the chief finance officer without the approval of the then group managing director.

Mr Salam criticised NNPC for repeatedly failing to honour previous invitations or provide the required documents despite several reminders. He said the committee would no longer condone actions that undermine legislative oversight or delay the audit review process.

At the resumed hearing, the chairperson read a letter from NNPC in which the GCEO explained his absence, citing an urgent engagement at the Presidential Villa.

However, members of the PAC rejected the explanation and described the company’s conduct as disrespectful to parliament and obstructive to the ongoing scrutiny of public accounts.

Following an appeal by NNPC’s National Assembly Liaison Officer, Umar Faruk, the committee agreed to grant a final extension. It directed the company to appear on 15 December and submit all outstanding documents without further excuses.

In his ruling, Mr Salam said, “We have agreed as a committee to give you till next Monday, the 15th of December, for a fresh appearance. Remember, the committee is very busy; we are dealing with so many issues. If you have been here in the last couple of weeks, you would understand the volume of matters before us.”