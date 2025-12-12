Itiako Ikpokpo, Project Consultant for the Niger Delta Games, says the initiative is driven by a long-term vision to produce podium-ready athletes and reposition the Niger Delta as a powerhouse in Nigerian sports.

Mr Ikpokpo, who spoke in Lagos on Wednesday at the official press unveiling of the second edition of the Games, said the programme was deliberately structured to identify, groom and prepare young athletes for elite competition while ensuring sustained development across the region.

According to him, the project is not merely a multi-sport event but a developmental framework aimed at ensuring states take ownership of their talents and invest in systems that can produce champions.

“Part of the process is by getting down to the grassroots to inspire interest and participation in various sports disciplines, and strengthening eligibility rules to curb issues like age cheating and poaching across states, and encourage states to invest in sports infrastructure,” Mr Ikpokpo explained.

He added that competitions remain central to the grooming of future champions, noting that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is providing that platform through its sponsorship of the Games.

“Critical to the task is the need for competitions which provides the platform for athletes to showcase their talents. This is what the NDDC is doing by sponsoring the games,” he said.

While emphasising a development-first approach, Mr Ikpokpo made it clear that neither the organisers nor the NDDC intends to “own” athletes. Instead, he called on the nine Niger Delta states to take responsibility for expanding the talent pipeline.

“The states of the Niger Delta have a duty to harness those talents identified at the games. On our part, we have identified over 600 athletes with potentials and it is left for them to work to help the athletes realise their full potentials,” he said.

Each participating state will field 270 athletes across 17 sports at the upcoming edition of the Games.

Mr Ikpokpo, who also chairs the Delta State Athletics Association, said the organisers are committed to improving the quality of the event.

READ ALSO: Nigeria submits bid to host 2031 African Games

He echoed earlier assurances by Alabo Boma Iyaye, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, promising a better-run second edition after the success of the inaugural Games in Uyo.

“Uyo has been acclaimed very successful, but I must admit that it was not perfect. We are going to build on the successes and deliver a more efficient second edition,” he said.

Mr Ikpokpo announced that the 2026 Niger Delta Games will hold from 20 to 27 February 2026, commending Edo State for maintaining critical sporting facilities, including the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

He was joined at the briefing by key officials of the Games: Fred Edoreh, Project Director; Harry Iwuala, Head of Communications and Publicity; Edi Lawani, Head of Culture and Entertainment; Godwin Enakhena, Chairman of the Scouting and Mentorship Committee; and Onome Obrhute, Head of Special Duties.