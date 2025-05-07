He has run for president multiple times because he believes he can offer something better. That belief has never been proven false at the ballot in a free and fair contest. He remains a formidable political figure, and until others show they can beat him, they should stop demanding his exit. The country is at a critical juncture. The challenges we face are too grave for us to be playing games with leadership. Nigeria needs every serious contender on the field. We need debates. We need clear plans. We need courage. We need people who are not afraid to compete.

There is a new political obsession in Nigeria, and it is not hard to see through the smokescreen. It is the growing campaign to pressure Atiku Abubakar into stepping aside from future presidential elections. This pressure, subtle at times and overt in others, has become a convenient rallying cry for a lazy brand of political entitlement. Some are disguising this under the banner of generational change or regional balance, but when you strip away the rhetoric, what remains is fear. Plain, simple fear. The narrative being peddled is that Atiku should not run again because it is time for someone else. But that idea falls apart under the weight of any serious reasoning. Since when did democracy work by asking competent contenders to withdraw in order to clear the field for less capable aspirants? The very foundation of democracy rests on competition! You do not succeed by emotional blackmail. You step forward, you run, you debate, you engage, and you win, or you lose. That is the only way the legitimacy of leadership can be earned.

Let us face the hard truth. If Atiku Abubakar were as politically irrelevant as some want us to believe, no one would care about his intentions. There would be no need for press briefings, media campaigns, or whisper networks trying to drag him down before he even announces a bid. The fact that he is the subject of such intense scrutiny and strategic opposition is proof that he is still a major force. You do not attack what you do not fear. Some are now going as far as comparing politics to charity. They suggest that Atiku should step aside and “leave it for others,” as if power is a benevolent donation. This is insulting not just to him, but to the Nigerian electorate. Leadership is not a handout. It is not an inheritance. It is not a favour. It is something to be contested, to be fought for, to be earned.

The argument that Atiku has had his turn and should give way to others is both intellectually and morally bankrupt. It assumes that politics is about turns and not about competence. The truth is that many of those calling for him to leave the stage have failed to demonstrate the vision, infrastructure or national reach that is required to even be in contention. Instead, they peddle emotional narratives and hope that public fatigue or manufactured resentment will clear the way for their mediocrity.

But it gets worse. Some even resort to superstition. They say Atiku can never become president because Obasanjo will never allow it, or because some marabout has prophesied against him. When arguments are no longer grounded in reason and have to lean on mystical claims, it is a sign of desperation. Nigeria’s political future should not be determined by retired vendettas or spiritual folklore. We need a political culture that rewards performance and dismisses myths. Then there is the laughable strategy of comparing Atiku to a world-class athlete who is still breaking records but being told to step aside so that others can play. That is precisely what is happening. Instead of training, improving and earning their place, the new crop of politicians would rather ask the frontrunner to retire early. This is not how politics or life should work. If you cannot win on your own merits, you do not deserve the position.

The anti-Atiku campaign is not about national cohesion. It is not about generational change. It is not about regional fairness. It is about fear. His opponents fear his name, his structure, his persistence and his capacity. And rather than face him at the ballot, they want him eliminated through psychological and political warfare. Some will say this is all a distraction. That the opposition should be focused on finding unity and building consensus. But unity cannot be built on lies.

The attacks on Atiku may not be just about elections. They may be about shaping the psychological battlefield before 2027. The ruling party knows it is under pressure. The economy is faltering, insecurity persists and public confidence in the current administration is steadily eroding. Rather than focus on performance, it is launching a preemptive strike to weaken the strongest alternative. And unfortunately, some within the opposition are helping it do it. This is a dangerous game. What it does is not just undermine Atiku, but undermine the very essence of democratic competition. It tells others watching from the sidelines that it is not competence or public trust that gets you to the top. It is propaganda, sabotage and noise. This is the fastest way to discourage capable people from entering public service.

Let us also examine the regional politics driving this anti-Atiku sentiment. During the last presidential election, a particular narrative was weaponised in the South. It suggested that it would be unfair for a Northerner to succeed another Northerner. The idea was that power had to return to the South for the sake of equity. That sentiment was effective. It influenced voting patterns and limited Atiku’s appeal in several states. But here is the irony. When President Yar’adua died, Goodluck Jonathan, a Southerner, completed his term and then contested and won again. There was no national revolt over rotation then. No one said the South should forfeit its turn. Why? Because the idea of zoning is a political convention, not a legal requirement. It is a tool of negotiation, not a sacred doctrine. When it suits political actors, they embrace it. When it does not, they discard it.

The same people who shouted about rotation in 2023 are now silent in 2025 while a Southern president governs and eyes a second term. This proves that zoning is not about fairness. It is about power and convenience. If it were about equity, the outcry would continue regardless of which party is in power. So, let us stop pretending. The anti-Atiku campaign is not about national cohesion. It is not about generational change. It is not about regional fairness. It is about fear. His opponents fear his name, his structure, his persistence and his capacity. And rather than face him at the ballot, they want him eliminated through psychological and political warfare. Some will say this is all a distraction. That the opposition should be focused on finding unity and building consensus. But unity cannot be built on lies.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Let this be said clearly and without apology. The movement to push Atiku out is not based on logic. It is based on insecurity. And the country must not reward it. Let the man run. If you can beat him, do it at the ballot. If you cannot, then step aside. Power is not gifted. It is earned. And anyone afraid to compete has no business asking for the crown. So let Atiku run. And let the people decide.

You cannot unify by excluding your most popular figures. If unity requires the sacrifice of your strongest asset, then it is not unity. It is surrender. The opposition must wake up. There is no political logic in weakening your best contender so that others can feel included. That is not how elections are won. If the goal is to remove a failing incumbent, then you rally behind strength, not sentiment. If anyone wants to challenge Atiku, they should do so with ideas, with vision, with national outreach, with voter persuasion. Not with emotional appeals or moral blackmail. Let them build their own structure. Let them prove their credibility. Let them earn it.

Atiku Abubakar is not above criticism. He has his flaws. But those flaws should be debated openly, not weaponised dishonestly. He has run for president multiple times because he believes he can offer something better. That belief has never been proven false at the ballot in a free and fair contest. He remains a formidable political figure, and until others show they can beat him, they should stop demanding his exit. The country is at a critical juncture. The challenges we face are too grave for us to be playing games with leadership. Nigeria needs every serious contender on the field. We need debates. We need clear plans. We need courage. We need people who are not afraid to compete. That is why Atiku should not step aside. Not because he is entitled. But because he has earned the right to run. Because Nigeria needs options. Because democracy demands choice. And because surrendering to political blackmail would set a dangerous precedent for every future leader who dares to be ambitious.

Let this be said clearly and without apology. The movement to push Atiku out is not based on logic. It is based on insecurity. And the country must not reward it. Let the man run. If you can beat him, do it at the ballot. If you cannot, then step aside. Power is not gifted. It is earned. And anyone afraid to compete has no business asking for the crown. So let Atiku run. And let the people decide.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Madrid, Spain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

