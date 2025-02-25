The Senate, on Tuesday, referred the controversy surrounding Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to switch seats to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary action.

The upper chamber directed the committee chaired by Neda Emasuen, the Edo South senator, to present its report in two weeks.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, during the plenary.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was absent from Tuesday’s plenary.

Flashback of the dispute

The issue arose when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, last Thursday, refused to comply with a routine seat reassignment.

This practice has been implemented for various senators due to defections of opposition lawmakers to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The matter gained public attention, with some viewing it as a personal conflict between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, during the plenary, Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu raised a point of order, specifically Orders 1 (b) and 10, to speak on the issue under privileges.

Mr Adaramodu, the senator for Ekiti South, maintained that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had violated the Senate standing rules with her action.

He clarified that the issue was not personal between her and the Senate leadership but rather adherence to legislative protocols.

The Senate spokesperson also said he had defended the issue on different television stations and urged the Senate leadership to address it during the session for public understanding.

Motion for disciplinary action

Mr Bamidele, in his motion, stressed that seat rearrangement was a common practice and had been accepted by several senators without objection.

He cited instances where senators, including Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto South), Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross-River North), Ahmed Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West), Aliyu Wammako (APC, Sokoto North), Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West), and Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East) had complied with seat changes without resistance.

“There is none of our colleagues that do not have an opinion on this issue, but one thing that binds us together is our constitution. Under our watch, we will not allow this chamber to be discredited.

“The whole issue of Natasha being asked to move to another seat is not about hatred. Senator Adamu Ailero was asked to change his seat, but he didn’t make any issue out of it. Senator Tambuwal was asked to change his seat, but he didn’t make any issue out of it. Senator Agom Jarigbe’s seat was changed. Senator Wadada’s seat was changed.

“On the majority side, Senator Wammako’s seat was changed. Senator Adeola Olamilekan, chairman of the appropriation committee’s seat was changed, and even Senator Adetokunbo Abiru,” he said.

Mr Bamidele urged the Senate to take disciplinary action against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan based on the argument that her actions had discredited the integrity of the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“We have a committee that is in charge of how much respect to the rules of this senate that we display, that is the committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, and the committee has a mandate that the privileges of a senator are protected,” he added.

Senate President’s response

Mr Akpabio encouraged the need for discipline and respect for Senate rules.

He recalled past experiences in the Senate and emphasised that the institution’s authority must be upheld beyond personal sentiments.

The senate president claimed that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was only positioning herself for media attention rather than following standard procedures.

“I’m sitting today as senate president, one day, I’ll not be here. I was a member of the 8th Senate. Today. I’m a member of the 10th Senate, only God knows who will be a member of the 11th Senate.

“The first time the issue came up here, our distinguished sister was not even speaking from her seat. All of the things that are outside…….this book (Senate Rules) here even suspends the senator (Natasha) for 14 legislative days even without going to any committee.

“The reason why she did not follow the Senate standing order was that she wanted to position herself in a place where the camera could see her. There is no senator who is not covered. There’s no place that you sit here that the camera will not cover you. We’re lawmakers; we cannot also be lawbreakers,” he added.

To ensure that newly sworn-in senators understand the rules, Mr Akpabio directed the National Assembly management to always organise an orientation programme for mid-term senators who may have missed the initial orientation.

“The management of the National Assembly is hereby ordered to organise orientation for senators who are midstreamers. I remember that on the first day, she was sworn in, she raised her hand, and I was scared because we just gave her the rule book. Two days later, she brought a motion.”

Minority Leader’s apology and call for forgiveness

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro, apologised on behalf of senators from the North-central zone, to which Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan belongs.

Mr Moro urged the senate president to show leniency despite Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions.

“By the consensus of the senators here, we align with the rules of the Senate. On that day, one of us from our zone rose here openly and apologised on behalf of our colleague from North-central, essentially because this is about the Senate and leadership of the Senate.”

Mr Moro shared a personal experience from the 9th Senate, where he was reassigned to a different seat due to COVID-19 precautions and had to accept the change without protest.

He stressed that discipline and adherence to rules were essential for the Senate’s credibility and appealed for understanding.

“On a more serious note I still want to repeat the apology because our rules are there. We are sorry for what happened. The Senate had been in the public domain for what we are not elected here to do.

“Mr President, we see you as first among equals and the father of this Senate. In spite of some provocation, in spite of some offences, we ask that you tolerate some of the mistakes that are not in tandem with our constitution,” Mr Moro said.

He subsequently seconded Mr Bamidele’s motion, leading to Mr Akpabio’s ruling that the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions investigate the matter and report back within two weeks.

What next?

With the issue now before the Senate ethics committee, the outcome could be punitive, depending on its recommendations.

The decision will set a precedent for enforcing Senate rules and the consequences of non-compliance.

