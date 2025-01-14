The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on telecommunication (telcom) consumer protection. The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, FCCPC Tunji Bello and the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NCC, Aminu Maida signed the MoU on behalf of their respective commissions at the FCCPC headquarters in Abuja.

In his speech at the ceremony, Mr Maida described signing of the MoU as the beginning of a strategic partnership between two critical regulatory institutions, each committed to advancing the welfare of the Nigerian people through fair competition and robust consumer protection frameworks.

He said that in an era of rapid technological advancements, the significance of collaboration between regulatory bodies cannot be overstated. According to him, the telecommunications sector, in particular, has become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development, stressing that this makes it imperative that we ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders while protecting consumers who depend on reliable and affordable communications services.

“This MoU is a testament to our shared vision of fostering a transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused telecommunications industry. By aligning our efforts, the NCC and FCCPC aim to avoid regulatory uncertainty and create clarity for the benefit of all stakeholders in the communications sector and in furtherance of their joint responsibility to ensure the realization of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business objectives.

“Our partnership also highlights the importance of synergy in regulatory oversight. The challenges we face today—whether they relate to market abuses, consumer rights violations, or the complexities of a digital economy—demand a united front and a consistent approach to policy implementation. This MoU will ensure that our respective mandates are harmonized to achieve maximum impact.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend the leadership of the FCCPC for their unwavering commitment to protecting consumers and promoting healthy competition across sectors. Your dedication complements our own mission at the NCC, and I am confident that this collaboration will yield significant benefits for the Nigerian people.

“I also wish to acknowledge the hard work of the teams from both the NCC and FCCPC, who have worked tirelessly to bring this partnership to fruition. Your diligence has laid the groundwork for a collaboration that will not only address present challenges but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As we execute this MoU today, I call on all stakeholders to embrace the spirit of collaboration that this partnership represents. Together, we can achieve the goals of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector and beyond,” Mr Maida said.

In his opening address, Mr Bello said the MoU was necessitated by the fact that the design, regulations of both commissions are often interwoven and overlapping adding that the principle behind overlapping regulations is to serves as a mechanism to prevent issues from slipping through the cracks.

He stressed that the interwoven relationship between the FCCPC) and the NCC ensures that “if one agency, due to certain limitations, fails to identify or address a consumer issue or regulatory violation, the other agency, potentially with a different perspective, will be able to step in effectively.”

Mr Bello drew attention to the importance of Section 105 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which explicitly provides for cooperation and collaboration between the FCCPC and sector regulators. “This synergy is critical to ensuring comprehensive oversight and consumer protection without regulatory conflicts or duplications,” he stated.

The Executive Vice Chairman further remarked: “The signing of this MoU today symbolises the convergence of two diligent government agencies in compliance with legal requirements to eliminate regulatory gaps in the telecoms industry.

“Guided by our shared vision, this partnership will benefit both operators and consumers. It will foster harmonious collaboration between our organisations, streamline operations for telecoms operators through a one-stop-shop approach in many instances, and ensure robust consumer protection, fair competition, and the eradication of exploitative practices.

“This is entirely consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of fostering economic growth through regulatory collaboration, enhanced market efficiency, and prioritising consumer welfare,” Mr Bello.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

