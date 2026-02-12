The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has on Thursday appointed Augustina Erah as Director of Special Duties following a minor redeployment approved by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Mrs Erah assumed office after taking over from Horatius Egua, the pioneer director of the Directorate of Special Duties, at a formal handover ceremony.

During the handover, Mr Egua briefed the new director on the structure and operations of the directorate, noting that it is made up of five units with defined responsibilities supporting the authority’s strategic objectives.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, said the redeployment was part of routine administrative adjustments within the authority and urged staff and directors to support the new leadership of the directorate.

He said effective coordination within the Directorate of Special Duties remains important to the NCAA’s broader regulatory mandate.

A citation outlining Mrs Erah’s professional background and career achievements was read at the event, highlighting her experience within the public service.

In her remarks, Mrs Erah thanked the management of the authority for the appointment and said her effectiveness would depend on cooperation from colleagues and staff of the directorate.

She said her focus would be on strengthening internal processes and supporting the authority’s regulatory responsibilities.

Directors from various departments attended the ceremony and pledged their cooperation with the new director, while staff of the Directorate of Special Duties also expressed commitment to supporting her leadership.

The appointment comes amid ongoing administrative changes within aviation agencies as regulators adjust leadership structures across the sector.