The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has entered a grant agreement with Sweden’s development finance institution, Swedfund, to boost the security and reliability of 5G network across Nigeria.

Announcing the partnership in a post on its X page on Wednesday, the NCC stated that improving the country’s 5G network will not only ensure faster speed, lower latency and support for millions of connected devices, but also strengthen security and trust in the network.

“Fifth-Generation (5G) mobile technology brings faster speeds, lower delays, and supports millions of connected devices. However, it also introduces new security risks due to its complex infrastructure and multiple network vendors,” the Nigerian telecoms industry regulator said.

“Through this partnership, the NCC aims to develop a risk-based framework to ensure that 5G and future network systems are designed, deployed, and operated securely.”

The commission further noted the essence of security and trust in the emerging digital infrastructure in the country, stressing that 5G network will enhance the operations of major sectors of the economy and boost the digital economy.

“Security and trust remain central to Nigeria’s digital future. As 5G supports key sectors such as power, healthcare, transport, and education, this initiative will help strengthen public confidence, protect national interests, and build a safer, more resilient digital economy.”

In September 2022, the 5G network was introduced to Nigeria by MTN, with a commercial rollout in Lagos and several other cities.

Airtel launched the network in June 2023, while Mafab Communications introduced its 5G services in Abuja and Lagos in January 2023. Most Nigerians still rely on the 4G network.

Swedfund invests in sustainable business projects across developing countries, with a mission to reduce poverty through sustainable investment.

The financial institution supports private-sector growth and finance feasibility studies in the public sector, according to information on its website.